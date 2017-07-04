Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The entry to the Home Capital Group's headquarters are seen in an office tower in the financial district of Toronto. (CHRIS HELGREN/REUTERS)
Brenda Bouw

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Pollard Banknote Ltd. (PBL-T) has increased its offer for Innova Gaming Group Inc. (IGG-T) to $2.50 in cash per share from $2.10.

"The revised offer represents a total equity value of approximately $51-million based on 100 per cent of the fully diluted common shares, including in-the-money options and restricted share units to purchase common shares," the companies said in a release on Friday.

