Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Cara Operations Limited (CARA-T) reported second quarter total system sales of $660.8 million compared to $450.3 million for the same period a year earlier.
"The increase in system sales is primarily related to the addition of St-Hubert in September 2016, Original Joe's in November 2016 and the addition of 42 new restaurants that opened in 2016, partially offset by restaurant closures," the company said.Report Typo/Error
Follow @BrendaBouwon Twitter:
- Stingray Digital Group Inc$7.950.00(0.00%)
- Stingray Digital Group Inc$7.990.00(0.00%)
- Second Cup Ltd$1.530.00(0.00%)
- Guyana Goldfields Inc$4.810.00(0.00%)
- Centerra Gold Inc$6.650.00(0.00%)
- Cara Operations Ltd$23.450.00(0.00%)
- Updated July 31 3:12 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.