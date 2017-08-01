Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Swiss Chalet is owned by Cara Operations Ltd., which is a good dividend-growing company. (Kevin Van Paassen/The Globe and Mail)

Brenda Bouw

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Cara Operations Limited (CARA-T) reported second quarter total system sales of $660.8 million compared to $450.3 million for the same period a year earlier.

"The increase in system sales is primarily related to the addition of St-Hubert in September 2016, Original Joe's in November 2016 and the addition of 42 new restaurants that opened in 2016, partially offset by restaurant closures," the company said.

Follow Brenda Bouw on Twitter: @BrendaBouw

 

