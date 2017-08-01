Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Cara Operations Limited (CARA-T) reported second quarter total system sales of $660.8 million compared to $450.3 million for the same period a year earlier.

"The increase in system sales is primarily related to the addition of St-Hubert in September 2016, Original Joe's in November 2016 and the addition of 42 new restaurants that opened in 2016, partially offset by restaurant closures," the company said.

