Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX-T) reported first quarter sales of $86.9-million, versus $95.6-million in the previous year.

Net income reached $4-million or 11 cents per share versus $5.2-million or 14 cents per diluted share last year.

