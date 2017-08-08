Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX-T) reported first quarter sales of $86.9-million, versus $95.6-million in the previous year.
Net income reached $4-million or 11 cents per share versus $5.2-million or 14 cents per diluted share last year.Report Typo/Error
