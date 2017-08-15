Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Workers run the assembly line package fish fillets at the High Liner Foods plant in Lunenburg, NS. (PAUL DARROW For The Globe and Mail)
Brenda Bouw

Special to The Globe and Mail

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

High Liner Foods Inc (HLF-T) reported sales of $232.4-million (U.S.) in the second quarter, compared to $224.4-million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $244.8-million.

Follow Brenda Bouw on Twitter: @BrendaBouw

 

