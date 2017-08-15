Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
High Liner Foods Inc (HLF-T) reported sales of $232.4-million (U.S.) in the second quarter, compared to $224.4-million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $244.8-million.Report Typo/Error
Follow @BrendaBouwon Twitter:
- Pengrowth Energy Corp$0.760.00(0.00%)
- Pengrowth Energy Corp$0.600.00(0.00%)
- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc$4.490.00(0.00%)
- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc$5.700.00(0.00%)
- Crius Energy Trust$9.360.00(0.00%)
- Sierra Metals Inc$3.020.00(0.00%)
- BSM Technologies Inc$1.580.00(0.00%)
- UrtheCast Corp$1.200.00(0.00%)
- High Liner Foods Inc$15.570.00(0.00%)
- Updated August 14 3:46 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.