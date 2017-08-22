Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Brenda Bouw

NYX Gaming Group Limited (NYX-X) reported revenue of $61-million in the second quarter, up 73 per cent from $35.1-million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $60.2-million in the most recent quarter.

“All revenue categories, with the exception of social gaming, grew primarily as a result of a full quarter contribution from the company’s acquisition of OpenBet in May 2016,” the company stated.

Brenda Bouw

 

