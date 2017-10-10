Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY-T) reported revenue of $73.6-million in the third quarter compared to $52.9-million a year earlier.

Net income attributable to owners for the quarter decreased to $15.1-million or 71 cents per share compared to $16.5-million or 82 cents for the same period last year.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $79.8-million and earnings of 71 cents in the most recent quarter.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPH-T) says there is "no material impact" anticipated across its product portfolio from Hurricane Maria.

Its manufacturing partner operates two manufacturing facilities in Puerto Rico, the company said in a release.

Grande West Transportation Group Inc. (BUS-X) says it has received a new order from Alliance Bus Group valued at more than $40-million.

The order is for over 100 Vicinity buses for deliveries into the U.S. market.

"This order is a reaffirmation of our advancing momentum in the U.S. market," stated CEO William Trainer in a release.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB-T) says it's raising $50-million in a bought-deal financing.

It has an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. to buy 16.7 million units at $3 each. Net proceeds will be used "primarily towards the company's strategic growth initiatives including continued domestic and international expansion, and for general working capital purposes," it stated in a release.

"This financing ensures that we have the financial horsepower we need to keep going at full throttle and continue seizing and capitalizing on attractive growth opportunities in Canada and around the world," said CEO Terry Booth.

CannTrust Holdings Inc. (TRST-CN) says it has received its Health Canada Cultivation Licence under the Health Canada Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulation (ACMPR) program for its completed 250,000-square-foot Phase 1 redevelopment of its 430,000 square foot Niagara Greenhouse Facility.

CannTrust said it expects the first harvest from its Niagara Facility in early November, with full utilization from Phase 1 expected in December.

"The planned Phase 2 expansion at this facility is anticipated to be completed and in cultivation towards the middle of 2018," the company said.

It said both phases should "conservatively provide" the company with an additional 40,000 kilograms of annual growing capacity.

A further expansion at the Niagara facility is currently under consideration "as we position ourselves to capitalize on the increased demand expected to arise as a result of the July, 2018 legalization of adult consumer recreational use of cannabis," the company said.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (OR-T; OR-N) has agreed to purchase 19.2 million common shares of Dalradian Resources (DNA-T) at $1.47 per common share for a total investment of $28.3-million. The company also said it plans to exercise 6.25 million warrants at $1.04 per warrant, bringing the total investment to approximately $34.8-million.

"We are very pleased to participate in the advancement of one of the world's top undeveloped gold projects in a new emerging gold camp," said CEO Sean Roosen in a release. "We look forward to working with Dalradian management, Orion and Dalradian's stakeholders to provide the necessary funding for the realization and development of the Curraghinalt Gold Project."

Osisko will own approximately 9.1 per cent of Dalradian's issued and outstanding common shares.

Osisko also said it divested its investment in Arizona Mining Inc. (AZ-T) for gross proceeds of $32.5-million, generating a gain of $22.8-million.

Osisko Gold Royalties also said in a separate release it has subscribed to 850,000 common shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK-T) at a price of $4.20 per common share for an aggregate subscription price of $3.6-million.

It now owns about 17 per cent of Osisko Mining.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX-N; MUX-T) announced a "critical step" in the permitting process for its Gold Bar Project in Nevada from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

"Following a regulated review period, a signed record of decision will be published, signifying the completion of the National Environmental Policy Act process," the company stated.

It said the decision is expected in early November.

The company said it plans to begin mine development in the fourth quarter of this year.

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD-T) says it has increased in its ownership in Crescita Therapeutics Inc.

Knight said it bought 566,471 common shares of Crescita on Oct. 6, representing 4 per cent of that company's issued and outstanding common shares.

It was part of a share transfer agreement entered into on Aug. 31, 2016.

Knight now owns about 2 million common shares of Crescita representing approximately 15 per cent of the company.

It also holds I396,000 common share purchase warrants.

"The shares of Crescita acquired by Knight are held for investment purposes," Knight stated in a release.

"We are excited by Crescita's potential and expect only GUD things to come from this investment," said Jonathan Ross Goodman, Knight's CEO.

Yellow Pages Limited (Y-T) announced a proposed refinancing transaction on Tuesday before markets opened and said its 2017 revenues will be lower than expected.

The company said it launched the marketing of a proposed private placement offering of senior secured notes by its Yellow Pages Digital & Media Solutions subsidiary.

It has hired BMO Capital Markets and National Bank Financial Markets to act as joint-book runners on the potential private placement offering.

The net proceeds from the sale will be used to refinance its existing 9.25 per cent senior secured notes due Nov.r 30, 2018.

"The offering is expected to enhance Yellow Pages' credit profile by positioning the company for further deleveraging and extending its debt maturity," the company stated.

Yellow Pages also said full-year 2017 total revenues are expected to be "slightly below" the range of $770-million to $780-million that was previously disclosed on Aug. 10.

"This revised revenue expectation comes as a result of lower than expected digital revenues in the agency and YP segments," the company stated.

"Despite the expected revenue shortfall, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow ... are still expected to be within the guidance ranges provided on August 10, 2017 due to ongoing cost containment," it said.

The company said it plans to release third-quarter results on Nov. 7.

