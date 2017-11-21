Tuesday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

New Gold Inc. (NGD-T; NDG-N) says it's selling Peak Mines in New South Wales to Australian-listed Aurelia Metals Ltd. for $58-million (U.S.)

"Peak has generated significant value for New Gold and predecessor companies over its 25 years of operation," stated CEO Hannes Portmann.

Story continues below advertisement

**

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (GCG-T) says it will acquire a 70 per cent of Alta Capital Management LLC, an investment management firm based in Salt Lake City, Utah, for $45-million (U.S.) on closing, with additional contingent amounts of up to $10-million payable over four years.

Guardian says the acquisition is expected to add more than $3-billion to its assets under management.

"We're very pleased to partner with the Alta principals to build on our desired commitment to strengthen and enhance our presence in the United States," stated CEO George Mavroudis.

**

Reitmans (Canada) Ltd. (RET.A-T) says its chief operating officer and president of retail, Walter Lamothe, will be leaving the company effective immediately.

"During Mr. Lamothe's tenure, the company achieved key milestones including enhancing its e-commerce business and significantly reducing the number of its store locations to respond to a shift in consumer shopping behaviours," the company stated in a release. He worked at the company for six years.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

President Stephen Reitman will "reassume the responsibilities" of COO, the company said.

**

TerraVest Capital Inc. (TVK-T) announced after markets closed on Monday the departure of its chief financial officer.

"The company does not expect this to have a material impact on its day to day operations as the existing finance team has sufficient resources and depth to manage the transition," the company stated.

**

GMP Capital Inc. (GMP-T) says Doug Bell, vice chairman of investment banking and a member of the company's executive committee, is leaving.

Story continues below advertisement

After eight years with the company, Mr. Bell is establishing a principal business in the mining sector, GMP stated in a release.

**

MORE TO COME