Tuesday's small-cap stocks to watch

Westaim Corp. (WED-X) reported revenue of $1.1-million in the third quarter, up from $600,000 a year earlier.
Its profit was $6.2-million or 4 cents per share versus a loss of $3.7-million or 3 cents per share.
High Arctic Energy Services Inc. (HWO-T) says it has appointed Cameron Bailey as chief executive officer, effective Monday.
Mr. Bailey was most recently managing director, Investment Banking at Altacorp Capital.
