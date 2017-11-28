Tuesday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Westaim Corp. (WED-X) reported revenue of $1.1-million in the third quarter, up from $600,000 a year earlier.

Its profit was $6.2-million or 4 cents per share versus a loss of $3.7-million or 3 cents per share.

Story continues below advertisement

**

High Arctic Energy Services Inc. (HWO-T) says it has appointed Cameron Bailey as chief executive officer, effective Monday.

Mr. Bailey was most recently managing director, Investment Banking at Altacorp Capital.

**

MORE TO COME