Tuesday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Aphria Inc. (APH-T) says it's entered an agreement to supply Shoppers Drug Mart with medical cannabis.

The company says the deal is subject to Health Canada approving Shoppers Drug Mart's application to sell medical marijuana.

The pharmacy chain's parent company Loblaw Companies Ltd. applied for a licence to dispense medical marijuana in Oct. 2016.

If approved, Aphria says it expects Shoppers Drug Mart will sell Aphria-branded cannabis products online.

Current federal regulations allow licensed producers to distribute medical marijuana direct to consumers by mail.

Loblaw has previously said it believes pharmacists and pharmacies should play a role in medical marijuana distribution, and posted a job ad for a medical marijuana brand manager as Shoppers Drug Mart last month.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU.UN-T) says it will acquire a 100-per-cent interest in a four-property portfolio in the Greater Toronto area and is in the process buying a 100-per-cent interest in a 10-property portfolio primarily located in the GTA. Together they will cost $72-million.

The company also announced financing agreements to fund the purchases.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HWD-T) says the International Trade Commission ruled on Dec 1 that countervailing duties and antidumping duties against imported hardwood plywood from China imported to the U.S. will be implemented.

The company estimates that approximately 11 per cent of its total sales is product imported from China that would be subject to the trade case.

"We are pleased to have reached the final determination," said Hardwoods CEO Rob Brown in a release. "Over a year has passed since this trade case was launched, making purchasing decisions for this product line a challenge while investigations were ongoing. Looking forward, the final combined duty rate of 206.34 per cent is expected to make Chinese hardwood plywood non-competitive in the U.S. market. However, we have spent the last year planning for this potential outcome and, now that final duty rates are known, we believe we are well positioned to adjust our sourcing for this product line in due course."

Centric Health Corp (CHH-T) says CEO David Cutler will be retiring as an officer and director of the company effective Jan. 31.

