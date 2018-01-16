Tuesday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY-T) says it plans to increase its quarterly dividend by 30 per cent to 15 cents per share. The higher dividend will be payable on Feb. 15 to shareholders as of Feb. 5.

"We are excited by this significant increase to our quarterly dividends, which demonstrates the confidence we have in our ability to generate solid cash flows in the future. This increase will in no way affect our ability to aggressively to pursue our growth strategy, whether it is organic or via acquisitions" says CEO Stanley Ma in a release. "Following last year's pause in annual dividend increases, which at that time our board deemed prudent in order to assess the full impact of the acquisitions of Kahala, Baja and La Salsa, we now feel comfortable restoring a payout to our shareholders that is more in line with our distribution target."

Story continues below advertisement

**

Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE-X) announced the completion of the first phase of a multi-phase build-out of a mining complex in Sweden.

Hive says the operation started mining ethereum on Jan. 15 and "increases the company's energy consumption dedicated to cryptocurrency mining by over 175 per cent to 10.6 MW."

Hive says it's fully financed to add an additional 13.6 MW of mining capacity by April and a further 20 MW by September.

"Hive's expansion into Sweden diversifies the company's existing operations located in Iceland, where it has been producing newly mined digital currency continuously since September 2017," it stated in a release.

**

Drone Delivery Canada (FLT-X) says it's expanding its commercial testing program to the U.S. at the New York Griffiss International Airport UAS Test Site.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

"The company anticipates that the U.S. pilot program will then run through the balance of the year," it stated in a release. "This new initiative expands DDCs testing program to include geographies within the United States utilizing its Sparrow X1000 drone which just recently achieved Compliant UAV Status with Transport Canada (December 2017)."

**

Yellow Pages Ltd. (Y-T) says it has taken "a significant step forward" to reduce spending including cutting 500 jobs or about 18 per cent of its employees.

It said reductions are taking place across Canada "and in all functions of the business."

The company said it expects to incur a restructuring charge of roughly $17-million associated with these actions in the first quarter.

"Decisions that materially impact our employees are difficult but absolutely critical to securing the near-term health of the business while we build a great company that provides excellent opportunities in the future," said CEO David Eckert. "Today's actions are one element resulting from a comprehensive review of our operating and capital spending, aimed at creating a strong financial basis for stability and growth. We are continuing to make focused investments for profitable future growth."

Story continues below advertisement

**

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (TBP-X) says it has received a No Objection Letter (NOL) from Health Canada to evaluate the "safety, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics" of its cannabis oil.

"The launch of this trial is the first step in Tetra's plans to commercialize natural health products with its partners," the company stated. "The corporation will develop cannabis-based supplements for commercialization under the Natural Health Product regulations in Canada and in other countries where regulatory authorities have a recognized pathway for approval and commercialization of such products."

**

LGC Capital Ltd. (LG-X) says it's launching a new subsidiary company with a global cannabis blockchain platform.

"The platform will be aimed at enabling a global transparent payment record for cannabis product, supply and payment," the company stated. "The goal is to provide a new efficient platform that can be used for regulatory compliance purposes with government entities, give assurance to consumers on product sourcing and quality, and offer an efficient and compliant payment infrastructure for producers and retailers."

**

Redknee Solutions Inc. (RKN-T) announced its corporate name change to Optiva Inc. and unveiled a new brand. "The company's rebranding is an essential next step in its evolution," it stated.

It said the name Optiva comes from a combination of the Greek prefix "opti-," meaning light and sight, and the word "value."

"We are completely rebuilding Redknee from the ground up: starting with focusing on our customers' success, we want to provide key business insights to our customers coupled with innovative products. To reinforce this transformation, we are thrilled to adopt a new name and visual identity," stated COE Danielle Royston in a release.

**

High Liner Foods Inc. (HLF-T) says Jeff O'Neill, president and chief operating officer of its Canadian operations, is leaving the company. High Liner said it doesn't plan to fill the job, "but will instead restructure the leadership of its Canadian operations to improve its marketing and sales effectiveness and reduce fixed costs."