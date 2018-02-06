Tuesday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE-N; JE-T) says it's buying EdgePower, Inc., a private Aspen, Colorado-based energy monitoring and management company for $14-million (U.S.)

"EdgePower provides Just Energy an innovative technological capability that will enhance our commercial customers' experience and advance how we partner with our customers to solve their changing energy management needs," said co-CEO Deborah Merril in a release.

Filo Mining Corp. (FIL-X) announced a $15-million bought-deal financing and concurrent $10-million private placement financing.

It has an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by Haywood Securities Inc. to buy 5.7 million shares at $2.60 each.

The company also said it intends to complete a concurrent non-brokered private placement of $10-million worth of shares on the same terms and conditions as the offering "with certain investors."

It said the net proceeds from the offering and the concurrent private placement will be used for exploration and development of its Filo del Sol project and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Emblem Corp. (EMC-X) says Gordon Fox, a director and founder of the company, has resigned from the board "for personal reasons."

Nick Dean, president and CEO, will replace Mr. Fox on the board, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, the company said.

Alacer Gold (ASR-T) reported a profit of $20.9-million (U.S.) or 7 cents per share in the fourth quarter, which was below expectations of 19 cents.

That compared to a loss of $8.2-million or 3 cents for the same quarter last year.

Total gold sales came in at $80.6-million versus $34.4-million a year ago.

Morguard Corp. (MRC-T) says it bought 5985 Explorer Drive, a three-storey office building in Mississauga, Ont. for $50.6-million, excluding taxes and transaction costs.

"An ideal location and a strong covenant tenant make this premium office property an excellent acquisition for Morguard," said CEO K. Rai Sahi. "This property is an excellent low-risk, long-term addition to our portfolio as part of our sustainable growth plan."

