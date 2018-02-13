Tuesday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL-T) says it has acquired DWS Logistics Inc., a private third-party logistics provider based in Mississauga.

"This acquisition builds on Mullen Group's strategy of making investments in the Trucking/Logistics segment that are tied to the consumer products sector and aligns with our 2018 priorities of pursuing acquisitions and accelerating our investments into the non-asset logistics business," the company stated.

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE-T) is raising $100-million in a public offering. It has an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters co-led by CIBC Capital Markets and National Bank Financial Inc., to issue $100-million in convertible unsecured senior subordinated debentures at a price of $1,000 each.

Just Energy said it intends to use the net proceeds to redeem unsecured subordinated convertible debentures due Sept. 30.

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA-T) reported preliminary funds from operations of $76-million for the fourth quarter "due to increased production, improved condensate and oil weighting, and improved realized product pricing." The company said it's an increase of 85 per cent versus the fourth quarter of 2016.

NuVista said it expects to announce fourth-quarter and audited year-end 2017 financial results around March 12.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (MPVD-T; MPVD-Q) reported total sale proceeds of US$27.3-million, or an average value per carat of US$78, for its recently completed first diamond sale of 2018. "This sale has resulted in Mountain Province's highest result to date in total dollar terms," the company stated

Dundee Corp. (DC.A-T) says its Dundee Resources Ltd. subsidiary has sold 200,000 common shares of PetroMaroc Corp. plc.

Dundee now owns a 12.2-per-cent interest in the issuer on an undiluted basis.

DHX Media Ltd. (DHX.A-T, DHX.B-T)reported a profit of $7.4-million in its latest quarter, up from $5.8-million in the same quarter a year earlier.

The children's entertainment company says the profit amounted to six cents per diluted share for the three months ended Dec. 31. That compared with a profit of four cents per diluted share a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, DHX says it earned a profit of nearly $9.1-million or seven cents per share, up from $6.3-million or five cents per share.

Revenue in what was the company's second quarter totalled $121.9-million, up from $78.9-million.

DHX launched a review of strategic alternatives, including the possible sale of the company, last year.

--The Canadian Press

Grande West Transportation Group Inc. (BUS-X) appointed Jean-Marc Landry to the position of CEO.

William Trainer will transition from his CEO role to president and remain as a member of the board of Directors, the company said.

"Grande West is making leadership changes that are focused on aligning corporate management with the needs of our growing company."

MedReleaf Corp. (LEAF-T) reported sales of $11.4-million in the third quarter, in line with expectations of $11.2-million and an increase of 9 per cent from the prior year period.

Its net loss was $5-million or 5 cents per share versus income of $1.7-million or 2 cents a year earlier. Analysts were expecting a loss of zero cents per share.

"The net income decrease was mainly due to costs incurred related to the company's stock-based compensation expense, fair value loss related to the company's deferred share unit (DSU) plan, increased operating and overhead expenses, and increased advertising and promotional expenses," it stated.

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $233,000 versus income of $4.1-million a year ago.

Its average selling price per gram of $8.98, was down from $10.50 for the prior-year period.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ-T) reported first-quarter funds from operations (FFO) of $6.3-million compared with $4.3-million for the same quarter a year earlier.

FFO increased 3 per cent to 72 cents per share, the company said, which was slightly above expectations of 71 cents and compared with 70 cents a year earlier.

Rental revenues increased 5 per cent to $27.1-million compared with $25.8-million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting rental revenues of $28.2-million.

Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD-T) says it appointed Philippe Adam as its new chief financial officer effective March 23.

CFO Neil Cuggy will take the role of president and remain as chief operating officer.

Aimia Inc. (AIM-T) says Home Hardware has renewed its partnership with its Aeroplan loyalty program. "The extended partnership will enable the retailer to continue building rewarding relationships with Aeroplan's five million active members, who will continue to earn Aeroplan Miles for their purchases at close to 1,100 Home Hardware, Home Building Centre, Home Hardware Building Centre, and Home Furniture stores across Canada," the company stated.