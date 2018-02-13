Tuesday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL-T) says it has acquired DWS Logistics Inc., a private third-party logistics provider based in Mississauga.

"This acquisition builds on Mullen Group's strategy of making investments in the Trucking/Logistics segment that are tied to the consumer products sector and aligns with our 2018 priorities of pursuing acquisitions and accelerating our investments into the non-asset logistics business," the company stated.

**

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE-T) is raising $100-million in a public offering. It has an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters co-led by CIBC Capital Markets and National Bank Financial Inc., to issue $100-million in convertible unsecured senior subordinated debentures at a price of $1,000 each.

Just Energy said it intends to use the net proceeds to redeem unsecured subordinated convertible debentures due Sept. 30.

**

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA-T) reported preliminary funds from operations of $76-million for the fourth quarter "due to increased production, improved condensate and oil weighting, and improved realized product pricing." The company said it's an increase of 85 per cent versus the fourth quarter of 2016.

NuVista said it expects to announce fourth-quarter and audited year-end 2017 financial results around March 12.

**

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (MPVD-T; MPVD-Q) reported total sale proceeds of US$27.3-million, or an average value per carat of US$78, for its recently completed first diamond sale of 2018. "This sale has resulted in Mountain Province's highest result to date in total dollar terms," the company stated

**

Dundee Corp. (DC.A-T) says its Dundee Resources Ltd. subsidiary has sold 200,000 common shares of PetroMaroc Corp. plc.

Dundee now owns a 12.2-per-cent interest in the issuer on an undiluted basis.

**

