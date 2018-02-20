Tuesday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY-T) says it's buying the Grabbagreen franchise system for about US$2.75-million. Grabbagreen has 27 restaurants in the U.S. and is a "young and trendy brand with solid growth potential," the company stated.

**

Story continues below advertisement

Slate Retail REIT (SRT.UN-T) reported fourth-quarter rental revenue of US$34.9-million up from US$25-million a year ago. Net operating income was US$24.6-million versus US$17.9-million a year earlier.

Net income was US$31.4-million versus a loss of US$12.4-million. Funds from operations came in at 33 cents which was in line with expectations and compared to 24 cents a year ago.

**

Frontera Energy Corp. (FEC-T) says its chief financial officer Camilo McAllister has resigned "to pursue other career opportunities." His last day is March 9.

Frontera says corporate finance director Alejandro Piñeros will be interim CFO until a replacement is found.

**

MORE TO COME

Story continues below advertisement