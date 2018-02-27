Tuesday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Cervus Equipment Corp. (CERV-T) says it has entered into an agreement to sell its construction dealership group, including four dealership locations in Alberta.

"Due to the dedication of our employees, our construction group has weathered the recent economic cycle, and is performing well. However, a key part of Cervus' strategy is to grow the scale and footprint of our dealership groups, and over the long run we see stronger opportunities for expansion in our other segments, including material handling," said Graham Drake, CEO of Cervus.

The company said the transaction price is "in excess of Cervus' carrying value."

**

CryptoGlobal Corp. (CPTO-X) says it has agreed to acquire BitCity Group along with a 100 MW, 10-year Power Purchase Agreement and hosting agreement to build out a 40,000-square-foot cryptocurrency mine in Ontario.

The acquisition will consist of $39-million in common shares to be paid in four installments and a $1-million cash payment to be paid between closing and June 1, the company stated.

**

Pattern Energy Group Inc. (PEGI-T; PEGI-Q) announced a series of transactions, including agreements to acquire 206 megawatts of owned capacity in projects from Pattern Energy Group LP and Green Power Investments. It also announced an additional investment in Pattern Energy Group 2 LP to fund the acquisition of a controlling interest in GPI, a Japanese renewable developer, from Pattern Development 1.0.

"These investments represent Pattern Energy's entry into the exciting Japanese renewables market by acquiring a portfolio of projects and by making an additional investment in Pattern Development 2.0 to fund a well-established operating and development management team, GPI," Mike Garland, CEO of Pattern Energy, stated in a release.

**

Nuuvera Inc. (NUU-X) says it has acquired ASG Pharma, a Maltese good manufacturing practice (GMP) laboratory.

"ASG Pharma, one of the few GMP labs in Malta, is expected to be one of Nuuvera's hubs for the production and distribution of oil-based medical cannabis products to the emerging European medical cannabis market," the company stated.

**

Endo International plc (ENDP-Q) reported fourth-quarter revenues of $769-million, a 38-per-cent decrease compared the same quarter a year earlier.

Adjusted income from continuing operations was $174-million or 77 cents per share compared to adjusted income from continuing operations of $396-million or $1.77 a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting adjusted earnings of 61 cents and revenues of $763.3-million for the most recent quarter.

**

CryptoGlobal Corp. (CPTO-X) says it's raising $10-million in a private placement.

The company has an agreement with Eight Capital and Haywood Securities Inc. to act as co-lead agents and joint bookrunners, to sell 8.3 million special warrants of the company on a "best efforts" private placement basis at a price of $1.20 per warrant.

The offering follows yesterday's announcement that CryptoGlobal has agreed to acquire BitCity Group.

**

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX-T) says it has an agreement to acquire Beaver Aerospace & Defense Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary PowerTHRU Inc. from Phillips Service Industries Inc. for about US$23.5 million.

The price includes a US$2.5 million balance of sale payable over two years following closing.

"This acquisition will allow us to broaden our existing aerospace product offering into ball screws and actuation systems and will enlarge our footprint in North America," stated Héroux-Devtek CEO Gilles Labbé.

**

Trinidad Drilling Ltd. (TDG-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $137.9-million up from $93.1-million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $138.8-million.

Its net loss was $17.7-million or 6 cents per share versus a loss of $11.8-million or 5 cents a year earlier. Analysts were expecting a loss of 9 cents.

Funds flow was $32.7-million or 12 cents versus $17.6-million or 8 cents a year earlier.

**

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust (DRA.UN-T) reported net income of $16.4-million or 23 cents per unit in the quarter ended Dec. 31. That compared to a loss of $15.4-million or 21 cents a year ago.

**

Red Eagle Exploration Limited (XR-X) says it's raising $1.5-million in a non-brokered private placement.

The offering is for 12 cents per unit. The net proceeds will be used for general corporate and working capital purposes, the company said.

**

Friday Night Inc. (TGIF-CN) says that "after careful review of the evolving Las Vegas market and the success in the California market," it will "indefinitely postpone the spin-out of its 91-per-cent owned subsidiary, Infused MFG

"Management believes Infused and the Canna Hemp brand will continue to show strong growth and success in new markets and will provide value to the shareholders of Friday Night," it stated in a release.