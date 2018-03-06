Tuesday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news in the post- and pre-market.

Raging River Exploration Inc. (RRX-T) says its board has started a formal process to initiate "a strategic repositioning of the company in an effort to enhance shareholder value."

That includes a review to "identify and consider a broad range of alternatives to enhance shareholder value, including, but not limited to, a merger, corporate sale, corporate restructuring, the sale of select assets, the purchase of assets, or any combination of the potential alternatives."

The company said it believes its current trading price "does not adequately reflect the underlying value of the company."

It also reported fourth-quarter net earnings of $20-million or 9 cents per share versus $19-million or 8 cents per share for the same time a year ago.

Revenue was $130.2-million, which beat expectations of $129.3-million and was up from $98.5-million a year earlier.

Wajax Corp. (WJX-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $376.6-million up from $313.7-million in the fourth quarter of 2016. Analysts were expecting revenue of $319.5-million.

Net earnings were $8-million or 41 cents per share versus $8.9-million or 45 cents per share a year earlier. Adjusted net earnings were 56 cents per share versus 45 cents per share in the same quarter of 2016.

Park Lawn Corp. (PLC-T) announced the purchase of Billingsley Funeral Home in Huntsville, Ont. for $ 1.7 million.

"The purchase of Billingsley Funeral Home further expands our presence in the Ontario market," stated COE Andrew Clark.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX-T) said that "due to an organizational change," Canfor Pulp president Brett Robinson left the company, effective Monday. His responsibilities will be consolidated under Don Kayne, CEO of Canfor Pulp and Canfor Corp., the company said.

CRH Medical Corp. (CRH-T; CRHM-N) reported fourth-quarter revenue of US$32.3-million up from US$25.8-million a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of US$27.7-million.

Net income was US$6.3-million or 4.4 cents per share versus US$6.4-million or 4.7 cents a year ago. Analysts were expecting earnings of 4 cents per share.

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.7-billion up from $1.4-billion and ahead of expectations of $1.5-million. Its net loss was $91.8-million or 64 cents per share versus a loss of $50.6-million or 36 cents a year earlier.

Enercare Inc. (ECI-T) announced a 4-per-cent monthly dividend increase and reported fourth-quarter revenue of $312 million, an increase of 7 per cent compared $293.2-million for the same period in 2016.

Net earnings were $17.3-million or 16 cents per share versus earnings of $17.6-million of 17 cents per share a year earlier.

Analysts were looking for revenue of $308.7-million and earnings of 18 cents per share.

Enercare increased its monthly dividend to 8.3 cents per share, an increase of 4 per cent. "The increase reflects Enercare's strong overall performance and our confidence in the future of the Enercare Home Services, Service Experts and Sub-metering businesses," the company stated.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE-T; BTE-N) reported petroleum and natural gas sales of $302.2-million in the fourth quarter, up from $254.4-million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting sales of $277-million.

Net income was $76-million or 32 cents per share versus a loss of $9.2-million or 4 cents a year ago.

Clearwater Seafoods Inc. (CLR-T) reported fourth-quarter sales of $174.8-million up from $165.7-million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $177-million in the most recent quarter.

Its net loss was $11-million or 17 cents per share versus income of $8.6-million or 17 cents a year earlier.

