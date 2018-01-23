Tuesday’s TSX breakouts: A growth stock with 9 buy calls that has 42% upside anticipated

On today's TSX Breakouts report, there are 47 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 17 securities are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Discussed today is a stock that may soon resurface on the positive breakouts list. Next week, the company will be releasing its expansion study results and a positive announcement may boost the share price.

The security highlighted today is Atlantic Gold Corp. (AGB-X).

A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research.

The company

Vancouver-based Atlantic Gold is ramping up its gold production in 2018 from its open pit Moose River Consolidated Project (MRC project) located in Nova Scotia. The MRC project is comprised of the Touquoy gold deposit, the Beaver Dam deposit, the Cochrane Hill deposit, and the Fifteen Mile Stream deposit.

On Jan. 19, management issued a press release providing 2018 Phase 1 Life of Mine production guidance. The company is expected to deliver production of between 82,000 and 90,000 ounces of gold this year. The company has the lowest quartile cash costs and All-In-Sustaining-Costs (AISC) relative to its industry peers. Cash costs are forecast to be between $500 and $560 per ounce Cdn (or between $400 and $448 per ounce U.S.). AISC are forecast to come in at between $675 and $735 per ounce Cdn (or between $540 and $588 per ounce U.S.).

The stock has a potential near-term catalyst. Later this month, on Jan. 29, the company will be releasing its Phase 2 Life of Mine expansion study results and management will be hosting a conference call the following day to discuss the results. As indicated in the January investor presentation, results from the Phase 2 study has the "potential to substantially increase MRC annual production and extend project life from two satellite deposits: Cochrane Hill and Fifteen Mile Stream."

Dividend policy

The company is focused on growth, aimed at becoming a mid-tier gold producer. As a result, the company does not pay its shareholders a dividend.

Analysts' recommendations

There are nine analysts that cover this small-cap stock with a market capitalization of $284-million. All nine analysts have buy recommendations.

The firms providing research coverage on the company are as follows in alphabetical order: Beacon Securities, BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, Desjardins Securities, GMP, Haywood Securities, National Bank Financial, PI Financial, and Raymond James.

Revised recommendations

Back in October, Ian Parkinson, the analyst at GMP, lifted his target price up to $2.40 from $2.25.

Financial Forecasts

The consensus revenue estimates are $12.8-million (U.S.) in 2017, jumping to $111-million in 2018, $123-million in 2019, and topping $143-million in 2020. Consensus gold production forecasts are as follows: 85,000 ounces in 2018, 93,000 ounces in 2019, and 110,000 ounces in 2020.

Looking back three months, the consensus revenue estimate was $112-million for 2018 with gold production of 77,000 ounces anticipated.

Valuation

The stock is commonly valued on a price-to-net asset value basis.

The average one-year target price is $2.21, (Canadian) suggesting the share price has 42 per cent upside potential over the next 12 months. Target prices are quite concentrated. Individual target prices are, in numerical order: $1.80 (at Haywood Securities), $2.10, two at $2.20, three at $2.25, and two at $2.40 (at GMP and National Bank Financial).

Insider transaction activity

The most recent transaction in the public market reported by an insider occurred several months ago. Between Nov. 1 and Nov. 22, Ryan Beedie, who sits on the board of directors, purchased a total of 182,800 shares for an account in which he has control or direction over (Beedie Investments Ltd.), increasing the portfolio's position to 47,287,944 shares.

Insiders and associates collectively own approximately 35 per cent of the shares outstanding. In other words, their interests are aligned with shareholders.

Chart watch

Since April 2017, the share price has been consolidating, or trading sideways, principally between $1.40 and $1.60, and briefly spiking above $1.80 in October.

Over the past several years, the share price has developed a pattern - the stock price rallies, then consolidates, before resuming its uptrend.

The stock has an attractive performance record. During the past three calendar years, the share price has delivered strong returns to investors, rallying 82 per cent in 2017, soaring 155 per cent in 2016, and climbing 35 per cent in 2015.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, the stock has initial overhead resistance around $1.60. After that, there is a ceiling of resistance between $1.85 and $1.90 roughly, just below $2. Looking at the downside, there is strong technical support around $1.50, close to its 50-day and 200-day moving averages (both at $1.48). Failing that, there is support around $1.40.

This small-cap stock has reasonable liquidity. The three-month historical daily average trading volume is approximately 320,000 shares.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company's dividend policy, analysts' recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.