In the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.43 per cent, the S&P 500 index increased 0.52 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite index rallied 0.82 per cent.

On Monday, major U.S. stock markets all finished the trading session with gains while Canadian markets were closed for the Victoria Day holiday.

Dividend policy

The company pays its shareholders a monthly dividend of 1.65 cents per share, or 19.8 cents per share on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 3.8 per cent.

The company has maintained its dividend at this level since 2014. The company has a conservative payout ratio and strong balance sheet to continue to support its dividend.

Analysts’ recommendations

There are seven firms providing research coverage on this small-cap energy stock with a market capitalization of approximately $276-million. All seven analysts covering this company have buy recommendations on the stock.

The seven firms providing research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: Acumen Capital, AltaCorp Capital, Cormark Securities, Industrial Alliance Securities, National Bank Financial, Paradigm Capital and PI Financial.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting revenue of $231-million in 2017, up from $208-million reported in 2016, and anticipated to rise to $250-million in 2018. The consensus EBITDA estimates are $65.2-million in 2017, down from a record adjusted EBITDA of $70.8-million reported in 2016, but forecast to return to $70.1-million in 2018. The consensus earnings per share estimates are 45 cents in 2017, down from reported adjusted earnings per share of 65 cents in 2016, but forecast to expand to 56 cents in 2018.

Earnings expectations have been relatively stable over the past several months. For instance, three months ago, the consensus EBITDA estimates were $65.4-million for 2017 and $71.7-million for 2018.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 4.1 times the 2018 consensus estimate, above its three-year historical average of 3 times but below its peak multiple of approximately 4.5 times during this period.

The average one-year target price is $7.24, suggesting there is nearly 40 per cent upside potential in the share price over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $6.25 (at Industrial Alliance Securities) to a high of $8.50 (at Cormark Securities), implying a potential price return of between 20 per cent and 64 per cent . Target prices are staggered with forecast returns varying widely. Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: $6.25, $6.75, $6.90, $7, $7.25, $8, and $8.50.

Revised recommendations

In February, several analysts revised their expectations –all higher. Brian Pow, the analyst from Acumen Capital, lifted his target price to $6.90 from $5.95. Brian Purdy from PI Financial increased his target price by $1 to $7.25. Lastly, Greg Colman from National Bank Financial tweaked his target price, raising it to $7 from $6.75.

Insider transaction activity

On May 16, board member Joe Oliver accumulated 20,000 shares at an average price per share of $5.13, initiating a share position. There has been no other report of insider buying or selling activity in the public market in 2017.

Chart watch

Year to date, the share price is down 2 per cent, outperforming the S&P/TSX composite energy sector index that is down 6.7 per cent.

Over the past two weeks, the stock price has rallied 11 per cent as the price of oil climbed 9 per cent to over $50 (U.S.) a barrel. However, while the share price has firmed in recent weeks, volume has been low to moderate, suggesting that the recent strength may be fleeting and the share price could be vulnerable in the near-term.

If the share price retreats, there is initial support around $5, which is close to both its 50-day moving average (at $5.08) as well as its 200-day moving average (at $4.89). Failing that, there is support around $4.50, and then around $4.

On continued price strength, there is major overhead resistance around $6.

====

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Positive Breakouts May 19 close AQN-T Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp $13.54 BB-T BlackBerry Ltd $14.03 BEP.UN-T Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP $43.80 CU-T Canadian Utilities Ltd $40.63 FRC-T Canyon Services Group Inc $7.44 DRG.UN-T Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust $10.40 D.UN-T Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust $20.28 DRM-T DREAM Unlimited Corp $7.54 HWD-T Hardwoods Distribution Inc $19.42 HSE-T Husky Energy Inc $16.55 ICG-T Integra Gold Corp. $1.14 NBZ-T Northern Blizzard Resources Inc $3.55 ONR.UN-T OneREIT $3.88 POU-T Paramount Resources Ltd $21.78 PSI-T Pason Systems Inc $21.17 PEO-T People Corporation $5.74 PSK-T PrairieSky Royalty Ltd $29.88 PBH-T Premium Brands Holdings Corp $91.83 PUR-T Pure Technologies Ltd. $5.61 SIS-T Savaria Corp. $16.07 SEC-T Senvest Capital $188.55 SII-T Sprott Inc $2.45 SOY-T SunOpta Inc. $12.68 WPRT-T Westport Innovations Inc $2.10 YGR-T Yangarra Resources Ltd. $2.91 Negative Breakouts ADN-T Acadian Timber Corp $17.68 AIM-T Aimia Inc $2.58 CF-T Canaccord Genuity Group Inc $4.21 CARA-T Cara Operations Ltd $24.02 LB-T Laurentian Bank of Canada $52.38 MJN-T ParmaCan Capital Corp. $2.23 PLZ.UN-T Plaza Retail REIT $4.74 XSR-T Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc $4.51 Source: Bloomberg

