Dividend policy

Rocky Mountain pays shareholders a quarterly dividend of 11.5 cents per share, or 46 cents per annum, equating to an annualized dividend yield of 4.5 per cent.

Management has maintained the dividend at this level since 2014. The last dividend hike announced was in May 2014, and prior to that dividend increases were announced in May 2013 and in May 2012.

Analysts’ recommendations

There are seven firms providing research coverage on this micro-cap security, of which five analysts have buy recommendations and two analysts have ‘sector perform’ recommendations.

The seven firms providing research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: CIBC World Markets, Laurentian Bank Securities, National Bank Financial, PI Financial, Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets, and TD Securities.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting earnings per share of 97 cents 2017, up over 16 per cent from 83 cents reported in 2016, and anticipated to rise to $1.13 in 2018. The consensus earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) estimate is $36.7-million in 2017, increasing to $41.6-million in 2018.

Earnings expectations have declined in recent months. For instance, three months ago, the consensus earnings per share estimates were $1.06 for 2017 and $1.19 for 2018, and the consensus EBITDA estimates were $39.3-million for 2017 and $43.1-million for 2018.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, on a price-to-earnings basis, Rocky Mountain is trading at a multiple of 9 times the 2018 consensus forecast, above its three-year historical average of 8 times but below its peak multiple of approximately 10 times during this time period. On an enterprise value-to-EBITDA basis, the stock is trading at a multiple of 5.5 times, above its three-year historical average of 5 times.

The average one-year target price is $11.25, suggesting there may be over 10 per cent upside potential in the share price over the next 12 months. Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: $9.25, $10, three at $11.50, $12, and $13.

Revised recommendations

Last month, top ranked analyst Cherilyn Radbourne from TD Securities upgraded her recommendation to a “buy” from a “hold” and lifted her target price to $11.50 from $10. In March, three analysts revised their target prices. John Chu, the analyst from Laurentian Bank Securities, raised his target price to $11.50 from $11. Jason Zandberg from PI Financial increased his target price to $13 from $12.50. While, Sara O’Brian from RBC Capital Markets, took an opposing approach and lowered her target price by $1 to $10.

Insider transaction activity

On May 10, president and chief executive officer Garrett Ganden purchased 4,600 shares at an average price per share of $9.55. That same day, Cameron Crawford, who sits on the board of directors, bought 2,000 shares at an average price of $9.951 per share.

Prior to that, on May 17, Mr. Crawford purchased 2,000 shares at an average price per share of $9.5933, and the previous day, Mr. Ganden acquired 2,190 shares in the public market.

Chart watch

Year to date, the share price is up 4.9 per cent.

In terms of key support and resistance levels. There is strong technical support around $10, which is close to its 50-day moving average (at $9.86) and its 200-day moving average (at $9.74), and there is initial overhead resistance around $11.25, and strong resistance around $12.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indices that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

