On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are 21 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 22 securities on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum.

There were 116 securities in the TSX Index that advanced, 127 securities declined in value, and eight stocks closed the day unchanged. The TSX Index is up 0.88 year to date.

Dividend policy

Algonquin pays shareholders a quarterly dividend 11.65 cents (U.S.) per share, or 46.6 cents (U.S.) per share yearly, equating to an annualized yield of 4.6 per cent.

Management has been committed to steadily increasing its dividend, targeting an annual dividend growth rate of 10-per-cent. Its most recent dividend hike, a 10 per cent increase, was announced in January.

Analysts’ recommendations

Since April, 10 analysts have issued research reports on APUC, nine have buy recommendations and one analyst (at J.P. Morgan) has a ‘neutral’ recommendation.

The 10 firms providing research coverage in alphabetical order are as follows: BMO Capital Markets, CIBC World Markets, Desjardins Securities, J.P. Morgan, Industrial Alliance Securities, National Bank Financial, Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting EBITDA of $874-million for 2017, rising to $944-million in 2018. The Street is expecting earnings per share to come in at 67 cents in 2017 and 73 cents in the following year.

Earnings expectations have been rising. For instance, three months ago, the consensus EBITDA estimates were $842-millioin for 2017 and $903-million for 2018, and the Street was forecasting earnings per share of 64 cents in 2017 and 67 cents for 2018.

Valuation

Many analysts value the stock on an enterprise value-to-EBITDA basis or on a price-to-earnings (P/E) basis. According to Bloomberg, APUC is trading at P/E multiple of 19 times the 2018 consensus forecast, below its five-year historical average of 20.5 times.

The average one-year target price is $15.03 (Canadian), suggesting the share price may appreciate 9 per cent over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $11 (at J.P. Morgan) to a high of $16 (at Industrial Alliance Securities). Individual target prices in numerical order are as follows: $11, $14, six at $15, $15.25, and$16.

Revised recommendations

This month, two analysts revised their target price higher. Sean Steuart from TD Securities bumped his target price to $15 from $14, and Rupert Merer from National Bank Financial made the same revision.

Prior to that, in March, two analysts revised their target prices – both higher. Robert Hope from Scotia Capital increased his target price by $1 to $15, as did Ben Pham from BMO Capital Markets.

Insider transaction activity

On May 23, chief legal officer Jennifer Tindale purchased 7,650 shares at an average price of $13.70 per share.

Prior to that, on March 7, Randy Laney, who sits on the board of directors, bought 16,000 shares.

Chart watch

APUC is the top performing stock in the S&P/TSX composite utility sector index, outperforming 14 of its sector peers. Year-to-date, the share price is up 21 per cent.

Given the strong rally, shares of Algonquin appear overbought with a relative strength index reading of 76. Generally, a reading at or above 70 indicates an overbought condition.

Looking at resistance and support levels, there is initial overhead resistance around $14, and initial downside support around $13, which is close to its 50-day moving average (at $13.01). Failing that, there is support at $12, close to its 200-day moving average (at $11.96).

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts Positive Breakouts May 29 close VNP-T 5N Plus Inc $3.30 AC-T Air Canada $17.95 AQN-T Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp $13.78 BYD.UN-T Boyd Group Income Fund $98.56 CAE-T CAE Inc $22.00 CSU-T Constellation Software Inc $693.40 KEG.UN-T KEG Royalties Income Fund $22.98 KXS-T Kinaxis Inc $90.97 LNF-T Leon's Furniture Ltd. $17.48 NFI-T New Flyer Industries Inc $56.08 PSK-T PrairieSky Royalty Ltd $30.20 QSR-T Restaurant Brands International Inc $83.10 SVC-T Sandvine Corp $3.86 SIS-T Savaria Corp. $17.45 ZZZ-T Sleep Country Canada $40.67 SOY-T SunOpta Inc. $12.96 TCS-T TECSYS Inc. $17.00 TH-T Theratechnologies Inc $7.15 WED-T Westaim Corp. $3.32 WSP-T WSP Global Inc $50.74 YGR-T Yangarra Resources Ltd. $3.42 Negative Breakouts AW.UN-T A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund $34.60 ACR.UN-T Agellan Commercial REIT $11.08 AKG-T Asanko Gold Inc $2.65 BXE-T Bellatrix Exploration Ltd $0.93 PXX-T BlackPearl Resources Inc $1.15 BTB.UN-T BTB Real Estate Investment Trust $4.60 CNQ-T Canadian Natural Resources Ltd $39.80 CJ-T Cardinal Energy Ltd $6.06 CHW-T Chesswood Group Ltd $12.15 CUF.UN-T Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust $13.11 CPG-T Crescent Point Energy Corp $12.11 ENB-T Enbridge Inc $52.42 ESI-T Ensign Energy Services Inc $6.81 HNL-T Horizon North Logistics Inc $1.41 HBM-T HudBay Minerals Inc $7.10 KDX-T Klondex Mines Ltd $4.26 MX-T Methanex Corp $57.34 NG-T Novagold Resources Inc $5.29 PHX-T PHX Energy Services Corp $2.41 REI.UN-T RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust $25.15 SRU.UN-T Smart Real Estate Investment Trust $30.98 RAY.A-T Stingray Digital Group Inc. $7.60 Source: Bloomberg

