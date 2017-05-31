Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Wednesday's TSX breakouts: An oversold Fund offering a 4.7 % yield

Jennifer Dowty

On Tuesday, major North American equity markets retreated.

In the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.24 per cent, the S&P 500 index decreased 0.12 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite index declined 0.11 per cent.  

In Canada, the S&P/TSX composite index lost 50 points, or 0.32 per cent. There were 73 securities in the TSX Index that advanced, 173 securities declined in value, and four stocks closed the day unchanged.

Distribution policy

A&W pays its unitholders a monthly distribution of 13.5 cents per unit, or $1.62 per unit on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized yield of 4.7 per cent.

The Fund has steadily increased the distribution over the past few years. Two distribution increases were announced in 2016. The most recent distribution hike, an 1.5 per cent increase, was announced in July 2016.

In 2016, the payout ratio was 98.8 per cent, up from 92.4 per cent reported in 2015.

Analysts’ recommendations

This small-cap security with a market capitalization of $417-million is covered by one analyst, Elizabeth Johnston from Laurentian Bank Securities. She has a ‘hold’ recommendation on the stock.

Ms. Johnston has a target price of $38, implying the unit price may appreciate over 10 per cent over the next 12 months.

Revised Recommendations

Ms. Johnston has maintained a hold recommendation on the Fund since July 2016. However, she raised her target price to $38 from $33.75 earlier this year, in February.

Financial Forecasts

Ms. Johnston is forecasting distributable cash per unit to climb to $1.67 in 2017, up from $1.577 reported in 2016, and increasing to $1.71 in 2018.

Earnings expectations have been fairly stable. For instance, three months ago, Ms. Johnston was forecasting distributable cash per unit of $1.68 in 2017 and $1.72 in the following year.

Insider Transaction Activity

There have been no reports of insider buying or selling activities in the public market since 2015.

Chart watch

The unit price has declined over 12 per cent in the past six weeks and is now in negative territory year-to-date with a loss of 7.6 per cent.

The unit price remains under pressure, declining on high volume, suggesting the downdraft may not be over quite yet. On Tuesday, over 90,000 units traded, well above the three-month historical daily average trading volume of approximately 25,000 units.

Given the sharp pullback, units of A&W are oversold with a relative strength index reading of 23. Generally, a reading at or below 30 indicates an oversold condition.

Looking at key resistance and support levels, there is initial overhead resistance around $37, which is close to its 200-day moving average (at $37.31), and after that around $38, near its 200-day moving average (at $38.37). There is initial downside support around $34. Failing that, there is strong downside support at $30.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX Breakouts

Positive BreakoutsMay 30 ClosePrice
ALC-TAlgoma Central Corp $13.18
BBD.B-TBombardier Inc $2.46
BYD.UN-TBoyd Group Income Fund $99.49
CAE-TCAE Inc $22.20
CNR-TCanadian National Railway Co $104.52
CCL.B-TCCL Industries Inc $317.05
DOL-TDollarama Inc $123.44
EMA-TEmera Inc $47.85
GWR-TGlobal Water Resources Inc. $12.61
LNF-TLeon's Furniture Ltd. $17.84
QSR-TRestaurant Brands International Inc $83.69
RCI.B-TRogers Communications Inc $63.15
SVC-TSandvine Corp $3.90
SUM-TSolium Capital Inc $11.01
TMB-TTembec Inc $4.47
TH-TTheratechnologies Inc $7.17
TCN-TTricon Capital Group Inc $11.26
WCN-TWaste Connections Inc. $127.39
Negative Breakouts
AW.UN-TA&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund $34.36
ARE-TAecon Group Inc $15.00
ASR-TAlacer Gold Corp $1.96
AD-TAlaris Royalty Corp $19.72
ALA-TAltaGas Ltd $30.13
ALS-TAltius Minerals Corp $10.68
APH-TAphria Inc. $5.41
AR-TArgonaut Gold Inc $1.94
AKG-TAsanko Gold Inc $2.52
ATH-TAthabasca Oil Corp $1.27
ATP-TAtlantic Power Corp $3.20
AUP-TAurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc $8.07
BMO-TBank of Montreal $90.99
BXE-TBellatrix Exploration Ltd $0.89
BIR-TBirchcliff Energy Ltd $6.35
BDI-TBlack Diamond Group Ltd $3.23
PXX-TBlackPearl Resources Inc $1.11
BNE-TBonterra Energy Corp $16.39
CCO-TCameco Corp $12.63
CNQ-TCanadian Natural Resources Ltd $39.13
CWB-TCanadian Western Bank $24.25
CJ-TCardinal Energy Ltd $5.84
CHW-TChesswood Group Ltd $11.98
CGG-TChina Gold International Resources Corp. $1.87
CUF.UN-TCominar Real Estate Investment Trust $13.10
CPG-TCrescent Point Energy Corp $11.89
DPM-TDundee Precious Metals Inc $2.30
EFN-TElement Fleet Management Corp. $10.10
ENB-TEnbridge Inc $52.00
ENF-TEnbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc $32.41
ECA-TEncana Corp $13.53
EFX-TEnerflex Ltd $17.28
ESI-TEnsign Energy Services Inc $6.52
MIC-TGenworth MI Canada Inc $31.02
GXO-TGranite Oil Corp $4.99
GPR-TGreat Panther Silver Ltd $1.58
HNL-THorizon North Logistics Inc $1.38
HBM-THudBay Minerals Inc $7.05
IGM-TIGM Financial Inc $39.24
IAG-TIndustrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc. $49.96
IPL-TInter Pipeline Ltd $26.29
IVN-TIvanhoe Mines Ltd $3.95
KDX-TKlondex Mines Ltd $4.11
LB-TLaurentian Bank of Canada $52.36
MEG-TMEG Energy Corp $5.47
MX-TMethanex Corp $57.19
NVU.UN-TNorthview Apartment REIT $21.19
NG-TNovagold Resources Inc $5.21
PWT-TPenn West Petroleum Ltd $1.90
PEY-TPeyto Exploration & Development Corp $24.10
PD-TPrecision Drilling Corp $4.89
SPB-TSuperior Plus Corp $11.92
SGY-TSurge Energy Inc $2.31
TGZ-TTeranga Gold Corp $3.08
TDG-TTrinidad Drilling Ltd $2.00
VET-TVermilion Energy Inc $42.10
WCP-TWhitecap Resources Inc $9.35
ZCL-TZCL Composites Inc. $12.50

Source: Bloomberg

