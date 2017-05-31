In Canada, the S&P/TSX composite index lost 50 points, or 0.32 per cent. There were 73 securities in the TSX Index that advanced, 173 securities declined in value, and four stocks closed the day unchanged.

In the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.24 per cent, the S&P 500 index decreased 0.12 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite index declined 0.11 per cent.

Distribution policy

A&W pays its unitholders a monthly distribution of 13.5 cents per unit, or $1.62 per unit on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized yield of 4.7 per cent.

The Fund has steadily increased the distribution over the past few years. Two distribution increases were announced in 2016. The most recent distribution hike, an 1.5 per cent increase, was announced in July 2016.

In 2016, the payout ratio was 98.8 per cent, up from 92.4 per cent reported in 2015.

Analysts’ recommendations

This small-cap security with a market capitalization of $417-million is covered by one analyst, Elizabeth Johnston from Laurentian Bank Securities. She has a ‘hold’ recommendation on the stock.

Ms. Johnston has a target price of $38, implying the unit price may appreciate over 10 per cent over the next 12 months.

Revised Recommendations

Ms. Johnston has maintained a hold recommendation on the Fund since July 2016. However, she raised her target price to $38 from $33.75 earlier this year, in February.

Financial Forecasts

Ms. Johnston is forecasting distributable cash per unit to climb to $1.67 in 2017, up from $1.577 reported in 2016, and increasing to $1.71 in 2018.

Earnings expectations have been fairly stable. For instance, three months ago, Ms. Johnston was forecasting distributable cash per unit of $1.68 in 2017 and $1.72 in the following year.

Insider Transaction Activity

There have been no reports of insider buying or selling activities in the public market since 2015.

Chart watch

The unit price has declined over 12 per cent in the past six weeks and is now in negative territory year-to-date with a loss of 7.6 per cent.

The unit price remains under pressure, declining on high volume, suggesting the downdraft may not be over quite yet. On Tuesday, over 90,000 units traded, well above the three-month historical daily average trading volume of approximately 25,000 units.

Given the sharp pullback, units of A&W are oversold with a relative strength index reading of 23. Generally, a reading at or below 30 indicates an oversold condition.

Looking at key resistance and support levels, there is initial overhead resistance around $37, which is close to its 200-day moving average (at $37.31), and after that around $38, near its 200-day moving average (at $38.37). There is initial downside support around $34. Failing that, there is strong downside support at $30.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX Breakouts Positive Breakouts May 30 Close Price ALC-T Algoma Central Corp $13.18 BBD.B-T Bombardier Inc $2.46 BYD.UN-T Boyd Group Income Fund $99.49 CAE-T CAE Inc $22.20 CNR-T Canadian National Railway Co $104.52 CCL.B-T CCL Industries Inc $317.05 DOL-T Dollarama Inc $123.44 EMA-T Emera Inc $47.85 GWR-T Global Water Resources Inc. $12.61 LNF-T Leon's Furniture Ltd. $17.84 QSR-T Restaurant Brands International Inc $83.69 RCI.B-T Rogers Communications Inc $63.15 SVC-T Sandvine Corp $3.90 SUM-T Solium Capital Inc $11.01 TMB-T Tembec Inc $4.47 TH-T Theratechnologies Inc $7.17 TCN-T Tricon Capital Group Inc $11.26 WCN-T Waste Connections Inc. $127.39 Negative Breakouts AW.UN-T A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund $34.36 ARE-T Aecon Group Inc $15.00 ASR-T Alacer Gold Corp $1.96 AD-T Alaris Royalty Corp $19.72 ALA-T AltaGas Ltd $30.13 ALS-T Altius Minerals Corp $10.68 APH-T Aphria Inc. $5.41 AR-T Argonaut Gold Inc $1.94 AKG-T Asanko Gold Inc $2.52 ATH-T Athabasca Oil Corp $1.27 ATP-T Atlantic Power Corp $3.20 AUP-T Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc $8.07 BMO-T Bank of Montreal $90.99 BXE-T Bellatrix Exploration Ltd $0.89 BIR-T Birchcliff Energy Ltd $6.35 BDI-T Black Diamond Group Ltd $3.23 PXX-T BlackPearl Resources Inc $1.11 BNE-T Bonterra Energy Corp $16.39 CCO-T Cameco Corp $12.63 CNQ-T Canadian Natural Resources Ltd $39.13 CWB-T Canadian Western Bank $24.25 CJ-T Cardinal Energy Ltd $5.84 CHW-T Chesswood Group Ltd $11.98 CGG-T China Gold International Resources Corp. $1.87 CUF.UN-T Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust $13.10 CPG-T Crescent Point Energy Corp $11.89 DPM-T Dundee Precious Metals Inc $2.30 EFN-T Element Fleet Management Corp. $10.10 ENB-T Enbridge Inc $52.00 ENF-T Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc $32.41 ECA-T Encana Corp $13.53 EFX-T Enerflex Ltd $17.28 ESI-T Ensign Energy Services Inc $6.52 MIC-T Genworth MI Canada Inc $31.02 GXO-T Granite Oil Corp $4.99 GPR-T Great Panther Silver Ltd $1.58 HNL-T Horizon North Logistics Inc $1.38 HBM-T HudBay Minerals Inc $7.05 IGM-T IGM Financial Inc $39.24 IAG-T Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc. $49.96 IPL-T Inter Pipeline Ltd $26.29 IVN-T Ivanhoe Mines Ltd $3.95 KDX-T Klondex Mines Ltd $4.11 LB-T Laurentian Bank of Canada $52.36 MEG-T MEG Energy Corp $5.47 MX-T Methanex Corp $57.19 NVU.UN-T Northview Apartment REIT $21.19 NG-T Novagold Resources Inc $5.21 PWT-T Penn West Petroleum Ltd $1.90 PEY-T Peyto Exploration & Development Corp $24.10 PD-T Precision Drilling Corp $4.89 SPB-T Superior Plus Corp $11.92 SGY-T Surge Energy Inc $2.31 TGZ-T Teranga Gold Corp $3.08 TDG-T Trinidad Drilling Ltd $2.00 VET-T Vermilion Energy Inc $42.10 WCP-T Whitecap Resources Inc $9.35 ZCL-T ZCL Composites Inc. $12.50 Source: Bloomberg

