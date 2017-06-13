In Canada, the S&P/TSX composite index fell 89 points or 0.58 per cent. There were 97 securities in the TSX Index that advanced, 145 securities declined in value, and eight stocks closed the day unchanged.

Dividend policy

The company pays its shareholder a small dividend of 11.5 cents per share, or 46 cents per share yearly. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 0.68 per cent. For the past several years, management has announced a dividend increase annually, in February, along with its fourth-quarter financial results. This past February, the company declared a 15 per cent dividend increase to its present level.

Analysts’ recommendations

There are nine analysts covering this company, of which six analysts have buy recommendations, two analysts have hold recommendations, and one analyst (from EVA Dimensions) has an ‘underweight’ recommendation.

The nine firms providing research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: BMO Capital Markets, CIBC World Markets, EVA Dimensions, GMP, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Laurentian Bank Securities, Macquarie, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities.

Financial forecasts

The consensus earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) estimates are $997-million in 2017, rising 9 per cent to $1.086-billion in 2018. The Street is forecasting earnings per share of $2.60 in 2017, climbing 17 per cent to $3.03 in 2018.

Earnings expectations have been increasing. To illustrate, three months ago, the consensus EBITDA estimates for 2017 and 2018 were $978-million and $1.064-billion, respectively. The Street was forecasting earnings per share of $2.58 in 2017 and $2.88 in 2018.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 22.3 times the 2018 consensus estimate, near its peak multiple of approximately 23.5 times looking back over the past five years. To put this in context, a 23.5 times forward P/E multiple would equate to a target price of approximately $71, or just over 5 per cent upside. On an enterprise value-to-EBITDA basis, the stock is trading at a multiple of 13.1 times the 2018 consensus estimate, at a peak multiple looking back over the past five years. On a historical basis, the stock is not cheap.

Individual target prices provided by eights analysts are as follows in numerical order: $65, two at $66, $67, $68, two at $69, and $71. The average one-year target price is $67.57, implying the stock may be fully valued.

Revised recommendations

Last month, eight analysts revised their target prices with mixed expectations. In May, Stephen MacLeod from BMO Capital Markets lifted his target price by $2 to $69. Elizabeth Johnston from Laurentian Bank Securities took her target price up $5 to $71, the high on the Street. Scott Fromson from CIBC World Markets took his target price up to $68 from $64. Adam Josephson from KeyBanc Capital Markets raised his target price by $5 to $67. Scott Neville from Scotia Capital bumped his target price higher by a dollar to $65.

However, three analysts reduced their calls. Michael Glen, the analyst from Macquarie, downgraded the stock to a “neutral” recommendation from an “outperform” but increased his target price to $66 from $64. Damir Gunja from TD Securities also lowered his recommendation to a “hold” from a “buy” but maintained his $66 target price, and Timothy Stanish from EVA Dimensions cut the stock to an “underweight” recommendation from a “hold” recommendation.

Insider transaction activity

Last month, two insiders were sellers in the public market.

On May 15, Günther Birkner, president of food and beverage worldwide and the healthcare and specialty business, exercised his options and the same day sold the corresponding number of shares (12,500), leaving a portfolio balance of 33,178 shares.

On May 10, Lalitha Vaidyanathan, senior vice-president of finance, information technology, and human resources, exercised her options and the same day sold the corresponding number of shares (6,250), leaving a remaining portfolio balance of 18,408 shares.

Chart watch

The stock’s long-term uptrend remains intact.

The stock is breaking out to the upside on unusually high trading volume – a very bullish move from a technical perspective as its reflects strong demand. On Monday, the share price rallied over 3 per cent with over 2-million shares traded. This is well above the three-month historical daily average trading volume of approximately 460,000 shares.

The share price may continue to rally higher to just under $70, its next area of overhead resistance.

The relative strength index (RSI) suggests the stock is in overbought territory with an RSI reading of 77. Generally, a reading at or above 70 indicates an overbought condition. On a pullback, the stock has initial support between $63 and $65. Failing that, there is support just above $60, near its 50-day moving average (at $61.62).

