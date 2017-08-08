Discussed today is a company that appears on the negative breakouts list. The company recently celebrated its two-year listing anniversary as the stock began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in July 2015. The stock has been a solid performer, more than doubling in value since its initial public offering.

On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are 22 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 40 stocks are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Dividend policy

In May, management announced a 10 per cent increase to its quarterly dividend, raising it to 16.5 cents per share from 15 cents. This equates to 66 cents per share on a yearly basis, or an annualized yield of 1.9 per cent.

Analysts’ recommendations

According to Bloomberg, eight analysts cover this small-cap stock with a market capitalization of approximately $1.3-billion. There are seven analysts with buy recommendations and one analyst (from EVA Dimensions) has an ‘underweight’ recommendation.

The eight firms providing research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: BMO Capital Markets, CIBC World Markets, EVA Dimensions, GMP, National Bank Financial, Raymond James, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting solid growth for the company with revenue expected to reach $588-million in 2017 and increase to $648-million in 2018. The consensus EBITDA estimates are $99-million in 2017 and $113-million in 2018. The consensus earnings per share estimates are $1.59 in 2017, rising nearly 16 per cent to $1.84 in the following year.

After the company reported its second quarter financial results, earnings estimates were lowered slighted. However, these revisions were relatively minor. To illustrate, on August 1, a day prior to the company reporting, the consensus EBITDA estimates were $100-million for 2017 and $114-million for 2018. The consensus earnings per share estimates were $1.61 for 2017 and $1.87 for 2018.

Over recent months, earnings estimates have been relatively stable. For instance, three months ago, the Street was forecasting revenue of $583-million in 2017 and $643-million in 2018. The consensus EBITDA estimates were $97-million for 2017 and $111-million for 2018. The consensus earnings per share estimates were $1.56 for 2017 and $1.82 for 2018.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 12.6 times the 2018 consensus estimate, which is slightly higher than its historical average of 11.3 times, but below its peak multiple of over 14 times. On a price-to-earnings basis, the stock is trading at 19 times the 2018 consensus estimate, above its historical average of 17 times but below its peak multiple of over 22 times.

According to Bloomberg, the one-year consensus target price is $41.67, suggesting there is 19 per cent upside in the share price over the next 12 months. Target prices provided by seven firms range from a low of $40 to a high of $44. Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: three at $40, $42, and three at $44.

Revised recommendations

Last week, three analysts revised their target prices lower. Meaghen Annett from TD Securities reduced her target price by $2 to $42. Vishal Shreedhar from National Bank Financial trimmed his target price to $40 from $45, and Stephen MacLeod from BMO Capital Market lowered his target price to $44 from $46.

Insider transaction activities

Numerous insiders have been selling shares in recent months.

The president of Dormez-vous? and chief business development officer Stewart Schaefer has been an active seller. Most recently, on June 19, Mr. Schaefer sold 13,500 shares. He sold 2,000 shares on May 29, divested 5,700 shares on May 25, and sold 9,300 shares on May 23. In addition, Mr. Schaefer sold 10,000 shares on May 16. Mr. Schaefer’s remaining portfolio position is significant at 324,787 shares.

On May 31, Sieg Will, senior vice-president of operations, sold 26,697 shares on May 31, taking his portfolio’s holdings down to 35,000 shares.

On May 18, Christine Magee, co-founder and executive co-chair, sold 30,000 shares at an average price per share of $38.05, trimming her portfolio’s positon to 598,198 shares.

On May 12, David Howcroft, senior vice-president of sales, sold 22,985 shares at an average price per share of $39, reducing his portfolio’s position to 9,357 shares.

Chart watch

Year-to-date, the share price is up an impressive 22 per cent, which include the 11 per cent haircut in the share price over the past two trading sessions.

On Aug. 3, the stock price plunged 9 per cent on high volume with over 939,000 shares traded, which is well above the three-month historical daily average trading volume of approximately 145,000 shares.

The stock is now in oversold territory with a relative strength index reading of 27. Generally, a reading at or below 30 indicates an oversold condition.

In terms of key support and resistance levels, there is downside support around $35. Failing that, there is support around $33, near its 200-day moving average (at $33.32) and then at $30. The stock has a major ceiling of resistance just below $40, near its 50-day moving average (at $39.64).

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Positve Breakouts Aug. 4 close VNP-T 5N Plus Inc $3.61 AP.UN-T Allied Properties REIT $40.25 AIF-T Altus Group Ltd $32.40 CWB-T Canadian Western Bank $29.01 CFP-T Canfor Corp $21.52 CHR-T Chorus Aviation Inc $8.02 BCB-T Cott Corp $20.12 DDC-T Dominion Diamond Corp $17.87 FAH.U-T Fairfax Africa Holdings Corp. $12.70 FFH-T Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd $613.20 HSM-T Helius Medical Technologies Inc. $2.63 IFP-T Interfor Corp $20.02 LIF-T Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp $18.33 MDA-T MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd $71.12 MFC-T Manulife Financial Corp $25.94 ONR.UN-T OneREIT $4.19 RSI-T Rogers Sugar Inc $6.67 RUS-T Russel Metals Inc $27.27 RAY.A-T Stingray Digital Group Inc. $8.33 SLF-T Sun Life Financial Inc $48.45 TECK.B-T Teck Resources Ltd $28.26 TWC-T TWC Enterprises Ltd. $13.75 Negative Breakouts ARE-T Aecon Group Inc $14.62 BTO-T B2Gold Corp $3.05 BDI-T Black Diamond Group Ltd $1.94 GOOS-T Canada Goose Holdings Inc. $23.31 CAS-T Cascades Inc $14.95 CLS-T Celestica Inc $14.76 CHP.UN-T Choice Properties REIT $13.21 CIX-T CI Financial Corp $25.94 CGX-T Cineplex Inc $43.97 CLR-T Clearwater Seafoods Inc $10.55 CIGI-T Colliers International Group Inc $65.83 CUF.UN-T Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust $12.41 CMG-T Computer Modelling Group Ltd $9.43 CNL-T Continental Gold Inc $3.19 CRH-T CRH Medical Corp $3.14 CRR.UN-T Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust $13.41 DRT-T DIRTT Environmental Solutions $5.61 EDR-T Endeavour Silver Corp $2.91 EFX-T Enerflex Ltd $16.13 EXE-T Extendicare Inc $9.25 FR-T First Majestic Silver Corp $7.89 FVI-T Fortuna Silver Mines Inc $5.55 GMP-T GMP Capital Inc $2.55 G-T Goldcorp Inc $15.89 HLF-T High Liner Foods Inc $16.19 KDX-T Klondex Mines Ltd $3.79 GUD-T Knight Therapeutics Inc $9.27 DR-T Medical Facilities Corp $12.52 NAL-T Newalta Corp $1.20 PONY-T Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd $4.03 PZA-T Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp $16.20 PTM-T Platinum Group Metals Ltd $0.72 PVG-T Pretium Resources Inc $11.30 ZZZ-T Sleep Country Canada $35.05 SRU.UN-T Smart Real Estate Investment Trust $30.50 TXG-T Torex Gold Resources Inc $20.51 RNW-T TransAlta Renewables Inc $14.25 TCN-T Tricon Capital Group Inc $10.34 TC-T Tucows Inc. $66.74 VBV-T VBI Vaccines Inc $5.01 Bloomberg/Jennifer Dowty

