On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are 18 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 48 stocks are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Discussed today is a company that has made frequent appearances on the positive breakouts list with its share price continuing to rise to new record highs. The stock was last profiled in the TSX Breakouts report in March 2016, and since then, just 15 months later, the share price has rallied 35 per cent.