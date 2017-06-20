Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Tuesday’s TSX breakouts: This company’s management targets 10% annual earnings and dividend growth Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Jennifer Dowty

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are 18 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 48 stocks are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Discussed today is a company that has made frequent appearances on the positive breakouts list with its share price continuing to rise to new record highs. The stock was last profiled in the TSX Breakouts report in March 2016, and since then, just 15 months later, the share price has rallied 35 per cent.

Positive BreakoutsJune 19 close
AXY-TAlterra Power Corp. $5.73
BBD.B-TBombardier Inc $2.59
CU-TCanadian Utilities Ltd $41.29
CWX-TCanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. $6.75
CIX-TCI Financial Corp $27.40
DNA-TDalradian Resources Inc. $1.74
ET-TEvertz Technologies Ltd $17.90
FIH.U-TFairfax India Holdings Corp. $16.26
FCR-TFirst Capital Realty Inc $21.05
FTS-TFortis Inc $45.87
GIL-TGildan Activewear Inc $40.88
HRX-THeroux-Devtek Inc $14.26
NDQ-TNovadaq Technologies Inc $15.46
SJR.B-TShaw Communications Inc $30.25
SIA-TSienna Senior Living Inc $17.92
TWC-TTWC Enterprises Ltd. $12.00
WPRT-TWestport Innovations Inc $2.96
WSP-TWSP Global Inc $52.41
Negative Breakouts
AKG-TAsanko Gold Inc $1.77
BIR-TBirchcliff Energy Ltd $5.65
BDI-TBlack Diamond Group Ltd $2.57
PXX-TBlackPearl Resources Inc $0.92
BNP-TBonavista Energy Corp $2.42
CFW-TCalfrac Well Services Ltd $2.95
CEU-TCanadian Energy Services & Technology Co $5.55
REF-U-TCanadian Real Estate Investment Trust $47.58
CS-TCapstone Mining Corp $0.82
CVE-TCenovus Energy Inc $10.28
CGG-TChina Gold International Resources Corp. $1.84
CPG-TCrescent Point Energy Corp $10.89
ECA-TEncana Corp $11.53
EDR-TEndeavour Silver Corp $3.77
FFH-TFairfax Financial Holdings Ltd $561.53
FRU-TFreehold Royalties Ltd $12.28
GEI-TGibson Energy Inc $17.59
G-TGoldcorp Inc $17.27
GPR-TGreat Panther Silver Ltd $1.52
HWO-THigh Arctic Energy Services Inc $4.37
HNL-THorizon North Logistics Inc $1.31
III-TImperial Metals Corp $4.54
KEL-TKelt Exploration Ltd $5.84
LUC-TLucara Diamond Corp $2.80
LUG-TLundin Gold Inc $5.57
MEG-TMEG Energy Corp $4.11
NAL-TNewalta Corp $1.62
NXE-TNexGen Energy Ltd. $2.49
PAAS-TPan American Silver Corp $21.45
PSI-TPason Systems Inc $18.39
PHX-TPHX Energy Services Corp $2.30
PTM-TPlatinum Group Metals Ltd $1.02
P-TPrimero Mining Corp $0.46
RET.A-TReitmans Canada Ltd $4.27
RBA-TRitchie Bros Auctioneers Inc $39.26
SVY-TSavanna Energy Services Corp $1.82
SEA-TSeabridge Gold Inc $12.76
VII-TSeven Generations Energy Ltd $22.82
SCL-TShawCor Ltd $27.55
SPE-TSpartan Energy Corp $1.96
SU-TSuncor Energy Inc $38.99
TOG-TTORC Oil & Gas Ltd $4.82
TOT-TTotal Energy Services Inc $12.52
TOU-TTourmaline Oil Corp $26.00
TCW-TTrican Well Service Ltd $3.56
TDG-TTrinidad Drilling Ltd $1.89
VBV-TVBI Vaccines Inc $5.34
WCP-TWhitecap Resources Inc $9.08

Source: Bloomberg

Report Typo/Error

Follow Jennifer Dowty on Twitter: @jennifer_dowty

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular