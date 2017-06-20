On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are 18 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 48 stocks are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).
Discussed today is a company that has made frequent appearances on the positive breakouts list with its share price continuing to rise to new record highs. The stock was last profiled in the TSX Breakouts report in March 2016, and since then, just 15 months later, the share price has rallied 35 per cent.
|Positive Breakouts
|June 19 close
|AXY-T
|Alterra Power Corp.
|$5.73
|BBD.B-T
|Bombardier Inc
|$2.59
|CU-T
|Canadian Utilities Ltd
|$41.29
|CWX-T
|CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd.
|$6.75
|CIX-T
|CI Financial Corp
|$27.40
|DNA-T
|Dalradian Resources Inc.
|$1.74
|ET-T
|Evertz Technologies Ltd
|$17.90
|FIH.U-T
|Fairfax India Holdings Corp.
|$16.26
|FCR-T
|First Capital Realty Inc
|$21.05
|FTS-T
|Fortis Inc
|$45.87
|GIL-T
|Gildan Activewear Inc
|$40.88
|HRX-T
|Heroux-Devtek Inc
|$14.26
|NDQ-T
|Novadaq Technologies Inc
|$15.46
|SJR.B-T
|Shaw Communications Inc
|$30.25
|SIA-T
|Sienna Senior Living Inc
|$17.92
|TWC-T
|TWC Enterprises Ltd.
|$12.00
|WPRT-T
|Westport Innovations Inc
|$2.96
|WSP-T
|WSP Global Inc
|$52.41
|Negative Breakouts
|AKG-T
|Asanko Gold Inc
|$1.77
|BIR-T
|Birchcliff Energy Ltd
|$5.65
|BDI-T
|Black Diamond Group Ltd
|$2.57
|PXX-T
|BlackPearl Resources Inc
|$0.92
|BNP-T
|Bonavista Energy Corp
|$2.42
|CFW-T
|Calfrac Well Services Ltd
|$2.95
|CEU-T
|Canadian Energy Services & Technology Co
|$5.55
|REF-U-T
|Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust
|$47.58
|CS-T
|Capstone Mining Corp
|$0.82
|CVE-T
|Cenovus Energy Inc
|$10.28
|CGG-T
|China Gold International Resources Corp.
|$1.84
|CPG-T
|Crescent Point Energy Corp
|$10.89
|ECA-T
|Encana Corp
|$11.53
|EDR-T
|Endeavour Silver Corp
|$3.77
|FFH-T
|Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd
|$561.53
|FRU-T
|Freehold Royalties Ltd
|$12.28
|GEI-T
|Gibson Energy Inc
|$17.59
|G-T
|Goldcorp Inc
|$17.27
|GPR-T
|Great Panther Silver Ltd
|$1.52
|HWO-T
|High Arctic Energy Services Inc
|$4.37
|HNL-T
|Horizon North Logistics Inc
|$1.31
|III-T
|Imperial Metals Corp
|$4.54
|KEL-T
|Kelt Exploration Ltd
|$5.84
|LUC-T
|Lucara Diamond Corp
|$2.80
|LUG-T
|Lundin Gold Inc
|$5.57
|MEG-T
|MEG Energy Corp
|$4.11
|NAL-T
|Newalta Corp
|$1.62
|NXE-T
|NexGen Energy Ltd.
|$2.49
|PAAS-T
|Pan American Silver Corp
|$21.45
|PSI-T
|Pason Systems Inc
|$18.39
|PHX-T
|PHX Energy Services Corp
|$2.30
|PTM-T
|Platinum Group Metals Ltd
|$1.02
|P-T
|Primero Mining Corp
|$0.46
|RET.A-T
|Reitmans Canada Ltd
|$4.27
|RBA-T
|Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc
|$39.26
|SVY-T
|Savanna Energy Services Corp
|$1.82
|SEA-T
|Seabridge Gold Inc
|$12.76
|VII-T
|Seven Generations Energy Ltd
|$22.82
|SCL-T
|ShawCor Ltd
|$27.55
|SPE-T
|Spartan Energy Corp
|$1.96
|SU-T
|Suncor Energy Inc
|$38.99
|TOG-T
|TORC Oil & Gas Ltd
|$4.82
|TOT-T
|Total Energy Services Inc
|$12.52
|TOU-T
|Tourmaline Oil Corp
|$26.00
|TCW-T
|Trican Well Service Ltd
|$3.56
|TDG-T
|Trinidad Drilling Ltd
|$1.89
|VBV-T
|VBI Vaccines Inc
|$5.34
|WCP-T
|Whitecap Resources Inc
|$9.08
Source: Bloomberg
