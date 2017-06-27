Discussed today is a company whose share price has been locked in a trading band since the start of the year, and for that reason, is neither on the positive breakouts list nor the negative breakouts list. However, analysts anticipate that the share price will regain its positive price momentum, calling for 28-per-cent price return over the next year. New York-based Crescendo Partners. L.P., an activist investment firm, has an ownership position in the company and three executives from Crescendo sit on the company’s board of directors. The security highlighted below is BSM Technologies Inc. ( GPS-T ).

On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are 21 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 17 stocks are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Dividend policy

Management is focused on growth and currently does not pays its shareholders a dividend.

Analysts’ recommendations

This micro-cap technology stock, with a market capitalization of $130-million, is well covered by the Street with eight analysts covering the company. The stock has a unanimous buy call with seven ‘buy’ recommendations and one ‘top pick’ recommendation.

The eight firms providing research coverage on the company are as follows in alphabetical order: Beacon Securities, Canaccord Genuity, Clarus Securities, Cormark Securities, GMP, Industrial Alliance Securities, Laurentian Bank Securities, and Paradigm Capital.

Financial forecasts

The consensus revenue estimate is $67-millon in fiscal 2017, up from $59-million reported in fiscal 2016 and $30.7-million reported in fiscal 2015. The Street is anticipating revenue to reach $72-million in fiscal 2018. Management has a ‘medium term’ target of achieving $100-million in revenue. The Street is forecasting EBITDA of $9.4-million in fiscal 2017 and $11.8-million the following fiscal year. The Street is forecasting a loss of 4 cents per share in fiscal 2017 and earnings per share of 1 cent in fiscal 2018.

Over the past few months, forecasts have come down slightly as churn, or subscription losses, are a headwind for the company. To illustrate, three months ago, the consensus revenue estimates were $70-million for fiscal 2017 and $74.5-million for fiscal 2017.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-sales multiple of 1.7 times the fiscal 2018 consensus estimate, and on an enterprise value-to-EBITDA basis, the stock trades at a multiple of 10.2 times the fiscal 2018 consensus estimate.

The consensus one-year target price is $2.01, implying the stock price may appreciate 28 per cent over the next 12 months. Individual target prices from the eight analysts covering the stock are as follows in numerical order: $1.90, six at $2, and $2.15.

Revised recommendations

The majority of analysts have been maintaining their target prices and recommendations. One analyst recently tweaked his target price lower. Daniel Kim from Paradigm Capital lowered his target price to $2 from $2.10.

Insider transaction activities

So far in 2017, there have been no reports of insider buying or selling activities in the public market.

Chart watch

In 2016, the stock price soared 70 per cent. However, in 2017, the share price has been in a holding pattern, consolidating or trading sideways, largely between $1.50 and $1.70. Year-to-date, the share price is up 7.5 per cent.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, the stock has a ceiling of resistance around $1.70, and after that, around $2. Meanwhile, there is downside support around $1.45, near its 200-day moving average (at $1.46).

TSX breakouts Positive Breakouts June 26 close BOS-T AirBoss of America Corp $13.25 AP.UN-T Allied Properties REIT $39.90 BPF.UN-T Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund $23.29 BPY.UN-T Brookfield Property Partners LP $31.31 CU-T Canadian Utilities Ltd $42.05 DRG.UN-T Dream Global REIT $10.93 FN-T First National Financial Corp $27.32 FTS-T Fortis Inc $46.92 GIL-T Gildan Activewear Inc $42.04 ITX-T Intertain Group Ltd $10.65 KL-T Kirkland Lake Gold Inc $11.77 LNR-T Linamar Corp $64.26 AAR.UN-T Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust $7.03 QBR.B-T Quebecor Inc $42.70 RCI.B-T Rogers Communications Inc $63.39 SNC-T SNC-Lavalin Group Inc $55.14 SOY-T SunOpta Inc. $13.38 TH-T Theratechnologies Inc $8.37 TA-T TransAlta Corp $8.03 VRX-T Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc $22.61 WPRT-T Westport Innovations Inc $3.38 Negative Breakouts AOI-T Africa Oil Corp $1.89 AGT-T AGT Food & Ingredients Inc $23.25 AIF-T Altus Group Ltd $28.55 CFW-T Calfrac Well Services Ltd $2.30 CSW/A-T Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd $21.27 CPG-T Crescent Point Energy Corp $10.02 GEI-T Gibson Energy Inc $16.94 LAC-T Lithium Americas Corp $0.89 MAL-T Magellan Aerospace Corp $19.67 MRT.UN-T Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust $14.67 NAL-T Newalta Corp $1.53 PLZ.UN-T Plaza Retail REIT $4.56 REI.UN-T RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust $24.20 VII-T Seven Generations Energy Ltd $21.93 SCL-T ShawCor Ltd $26.37 S-T Sherritt International Corp $0.75 SU-T Suncor Energy Inc $38.07 Source: Bloomberg

