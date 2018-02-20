As always, I try to feature a wide range of companies in order to appeal to a variety of investors.

On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are 15 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 11 securities are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Dividend policy

Management is focused on growing the company, which has yet to become earnings positive. As a result, the company does not pay its shareholders a dividend.

Analysts’ recommendations

There are three analysts that cover this micro-cap stock, of which all three analysts have buy recommendations. More specifically, the analyst at Beacon Securities has a “speculative buy” recommendation.

Firms providing research coverage on the company are as follows in alphabetical order: Beacon Securities, PI Financial, and Raymond James.

Revised recommendations

Earlier this month, Ben Cherniavsky, the analyst at Raymond James, upgraded the stock to an “outperform” from a “market perform”, and lifted his target price to $6 from $4.50.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting strong growth for the company. The consensus revenue estimate is $20.4-million in fiscal 2018, up from $11.6-million reported in fiscal 2017, and forecast to rise to $34-million in fiscal 2019. The company is anticipated to reported positive earnings per share in fiscal 2019.

Over the past several months, forecasts have increased. To illustrate, three months ago, the Street was anticipating revenue of $16.10-million for fiscal 2018 and $26.1-million for fiscal 2019.

Valuation

Analysts commonly value the stock using a DCF (discounted cash flow) valuation method.

The consensus one-year target price is $7.33, implying the stock price may appreciate nearly 40 per cent over the next 12 months. Individual target prices in numerical order are as follows: $6, $7.75, and $8.25.

Insider transaction activity

There has been mixed trading with both buying and selling activity reported by insiders.

On Feb. 13, Director Dr. John Finbow purchased 1,000 shares at an average price per share of $5 for an account in which he has control or direction over.

Between Jan. 4 and Jan. 25, Clark Swanson, Director of Business Development – Americas, sold a total of 115,400 shares. At the end of January, his portfolio held 379,318 shares.

On Jan. 5, the company’s Chief Operating Officer Kevin Meyers exercised his options, receiving 10,000 shares. On Jan. 8, he sold 10,000 shares at an average price per share of $4.50. At the end of January, the account held 74,364 shares.

Chart watch

The technology sector has been an area of strength in the S&P/TSX Composite Index and is the only sector with a positive price return so far this year. Year-to-date, the share price for this technology stock is up nearly 17 per cent.

The share price was resilient during the recent market sell-off and the uptrend remains intact.

On a pullback, there is technical support around $5, and then around $4.50, near its 50-day moving average at $4.49. Failing that, there is support around the $4.25 level, close to its 200-day moving average (at $4.22).

Liquidity can be low for this stock. The three-month daily average trading volume is just below 50,000 shares.

===

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Positive Breakouts Feb. 16 close ADW.A-T Andrew Peller Ltd $16.42 BBD.B-T Bombardier Inc $3.75 CAS-T Cascades Inc $16.12 GIB.A-T CGI Group Inc $73.92 FSV-T FirstService Corp $90.01 KML-T Kinder Morgan $19.97 MNW-T Mitel Networks Corp $11.42 MSI-T Morneau Shepell Inc $23.78 RBA-T Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc $40.64 RUS-T Russel Metals Inc $31.67 SHOP-T Shopify Inc. $172.60 TOY-T Spin Master Corp. $54.30 STB-T Student Transportation Inc $7.95 SPB-T Superior Plus Corp $12.30 TSGI-T The Stars Group Inc. $33.55 Negative Breakouts BIR-T Birchcliff Energy Ltd $3.07 CHP.UN-T Choice Properties REIT $11.90 CHR-T Chorus Aviation Inc $8.89 CLR-T Clearwater Seafoods Inc $5.90 CR-T Crew Energy Inc $1.69 EFN-T Element Fleet Management Corp. $4.60 IAG-T Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc. $57.40 MAXR-T Maxar Technologies Ltd. $72.16 PEO-T People Corporation $7.00 REAL-T Real Matters $8.28 SJR.B-T Shaw Communications Inc $25.14 Source: Bloomberg

Report Typo/Error