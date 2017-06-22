A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Warren Buffett is not infallible but history tells us two things about Berkshire’s investment in Home Capital Group. One, the research and analysis was methodical and in-depth, and included an estimate of potential risks arising from underwriting standards and future legal issues. Two, Mr. Buffett believes he is buying the Home Capital stake at a deep enough discount to fair value to offset these possible risks.

