Ugly surprise ahead for Canadians renewing their mortgages

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail's market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Real estate analyst Ben Rabidoux of North Cove Advisors is warning that Canadians set to renew their mortgages are in for an ugly surprise. Mr. Rabidoux calculates that the increase in mortgage payments from new mortgages is at a 25-year high.

"@BenRabidoux Mortgage renewal gap (i.e change in mortgage payments at renewal) is now the highest in 25 years in Canada. Was sharply negative for most of that time before flipping in Q3." – Twitter

See Mr. Rabidoux's earlier chart on the issue here . Mortgage rates have gone higher since.

The timing for all this is not great. In November, Bank of Montreal economists noted that 47 per cent of existing mortgages were set for renewal in the following 12 months.

"BMO: '47% of Canadian mortgages are due to reset within 1 year'" – Inside the Market (Nov. 29, 2017)

A raft of U.S. technology profit reports after the close Thursday highlighted that it's Amazon's world, and the rest of us are just buying stuff from it,

"Amazon posts largest profit in its history on sales, tax boost" – Reuters

"Amazon's Bezos to `Double Down' on Alexa After Strong Year" – Bloomberg

"It's Not Time to Hit the Apple Panic Button Yet" – Gadfly

"Apple Forecast Falls Short After iPhone Sales Miss Estimates" – Bloomberg

"Alphabet's earnings miss profit estimates as spending grows" – Reuters

"@bluff_capital $GOOGL misses by 37c, beat on rev. -4.5% [after hours] – (table) Twitter

I am definitely concerned about the potential negative effects of higher bond yields on equities. Domestically, dividend-paying market sectors are already getting hit. But I'm also not entirely sure yields go much higher than they are now.

From Reuters: "History also shows that equities and yields only march higher in lockstep for a certain amount of time. The longest such run was four quarters, in 2013. The current streak may therefore have less than six months left."

"Partners in Climb" – Reuters Breakingviews

"The Market's Goldilocks Era Is Nearing an End" – Bloomberg

Tweet of the Day: "@MilwaukeeBonds Bitcoin teaching a whole new generation of traders the harsh reality that if you are down 60% after being up 150%, you have not come out ahead" – Twitter

Diversion: Liked this quote from Bloomberg's Megan McArdle, "'The great modernist mistake was to decide that if books without sewers were unrealistic, 'reality' must be the sewers"" – Bloomberg View