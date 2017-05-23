You’re not alone if you were scared senseless by the fact that your supposedly safe guaranteed investment certificates were issued by troubled Home Capital.
My interactions with readers in recent weeks suggest some investors were so jolted they looked into selling GICs with a penalty charge, even though they’re backed by Canada Deposit Insurance Corp. Here are a couple of examples:Report Typo/Error
Follow @rcarrickon Twitter:
- Home Capital Group Inc$9.21+0.01(+0.11%)
- Updated May 23 12:58 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.