Weakness in U.S. bank stocks has seen short positions on Canadian banks evaporate, helping explain relative strength in domestic financial equities.

The top accompanying chart highlights that after a surge in hedge fund managers selling domestic bank stocks short, these positions are being covered in a hurry. In the case of TD Bank, shorted stock amounted to 4.6 per cent of the total float at the end of February, 2017. Short positions are now 2.7 per cent of the float, displaying a dramatic decline in speculative pessimism. Shorts on Royal Bank dropped from 2.6 per cent of the float at the end of March to 0.75 of the float at the end of May.

