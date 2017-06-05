Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Banks tower above pedestrians in Toronto’s financial district (Kevin Van Paassen/Kevin Van Paassen/The Globe and)
Banks tower above pedestrians in Toronto’s financial district (Kevin Van Paassen/Kevin Van Paassen/The Globe and)

Short sellers capitulate on Canada’s bank stocks Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Scott Barlow

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Weakness in U.S. bank stocks has seen short positions on Canadian banks evaporate, helping explain relative strength in domestic financial equities.

The top accompanying chart highlights that after a surge in hedge fund managers selling domestic bank stocks short, these positions are being covered in a hurry. In the case of TD Bank, shorted stock amounted to 4.6 per cent of the total float at the end of February, 2017. Short positions are now 2.7 per cent of the float, displaying a dramatic decline in speculative pessimism. Shorts on Royal Bank dropped from 2.6 per cent of the float at the end of March to 0.75 of the float at the end of May.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Scott Barlow on Twitter: @SBarlow_ROB

 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories