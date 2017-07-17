If you’ve been wondering what to do with those hefty Canadian dollars rattling around your pockets, now could be an ideal time to invest in a U.S. tobacco stock.
The loonie is trading at about 79 cents against the U.S. dollar, up about 6 cents since the start of May, following hawkish comments from the Bank of Canada and a quarter-percentage-point rate hike last week.Report Typo/Error
