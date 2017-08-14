Good news if you’ve been waiting to invest in Magna International Inc.: Falling U.S. vehicle shares have been weighing on the share price of the Canadian auto-parts giant over the past year.

The bad news? The shares likely have further to fall before they offer an ideal buying opportunity.

Magna is highly exposed to changes in vehicle sales. At times when sales are expanding, Magna sells more chassis, seats, powertrains and electronics to the world’s biggest auto manufacturers – and the company’s profit swells.