One of the best streaks in Canadian retail will be on the line on Wednesday, as Dollarama Inc. reports its quarterly financial results.

Up 30 per cent so far this year, Dollarama’s stock has been the beneficiary of store expansion, cost control, a growing product line and strong earnings.

Prior to Wednesday’s opening bell, the company is scheduled to release financial statements from its first quarter of fiscal 2018. The average of analysts’ estimates indicates the Street is expecting growth in adjusted earnings per share of 16 per cent over the prior year, on revenue of $715-million.

