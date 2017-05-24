News headlines are often driven by popular wisdom and this can be dangerous for investors without the time to verify the narrative. Here are three headline-driven investment myths in the current environment.
Myth No. 1
The bullion price is benefiting from Donald Trump-inspired policy uncertainty.
The new President, a volatile stream-of-consciousness specialist, is no doubt creating anxiety in numerous quarters. But a look at the numbers strongly suggests that gold is not part of this equation.Report Typo/Error
Follow @SBarlow_ROBon Twitter: