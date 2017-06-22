If Warren Buffett likes Home Capital enough to invest in its shares, then there’s less reason to hold back on the company’s GICs.

That 3.25 per cent, five-year guaranteed investment certificate that Home Capital’s selling under its Oaken Financial brand? Get it while you can. With Mr. Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway helping to financially support Home Capital, the company may not need to offer premium rates like this for long.

