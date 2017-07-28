Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

We need to worry more about European investment in Canadian real estate Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Scott Barlow

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Canadian GDP growth was reported this morning at 4.6 per cent when 4.1 per cent year over year was expected.

Domestic economic growth remains very dependent on finance and real estate so it’s clear that sharp slowdown in housing prices will cause some pain. It won’t, I think, cause anything resembling the U.S. financial crisis because I don’t see the same derivatives-based dominos set to fall. This story from the Financial Times, however, gave me pause,

Report Typo/Error

Follow Scott Barlow on Twitter: @SBarlow_ROB

 
  • Amazon.com Inc
    $1,046.00
    0.00
    (0.00%)
  • Updated July 27 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular