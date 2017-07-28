A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Canadian GDP growth was reported this morning at 4.6 per cent when 4.1 per cent year over year was expected.

Domestic economic growth remains very dependent on finance and real estate so it’s clear that sharp slowdown in housing prices will cause some pain. It won’t, I think, cause anything resembling the U.S. financial crisis because I don’t see the same derivatives-based dominos set to fall. This story from the Financial Times, however, gave me pause,

