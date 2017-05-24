Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP-N, BEP.UN-T) remains a “solid” long-term investment, according to BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Ben Pham.
However, he downgraded his rating for the Bermuda-based utility to "market perform" from "outperform" based on price appreciation.
