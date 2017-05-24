Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Wednesday's analyst upgrades and downgrades Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Leeder

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP-N, BEP.UN-T) remains a “solid” long-term investment, according to BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Ben Pham.

However, he downgraded his rating for the Bermuda-based utility to “market perform” from “outperform” based on price appreciation.

Report Typo/Error

Follow David Leeder on Twitter: @daveleeder

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular