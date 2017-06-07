Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Wednesday's analyst upgrades and downgrades Add to ...

David Leeder

The Globe and Mail

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Citing signs of improvement from MFS Investment Management (MFS) and an “attractive” current valuation for its shares, RBC Dominion Securities analyst Darko Mihelic upgraded his rating for Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF-T, SLF-N).

Noting Sun Life’s stock has dropped 12 per cent in price since a February downgrade, Mr. Mihelic moved it back to “outperform” from “sector perform.”

