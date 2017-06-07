Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Citing signs of improvement from MFS Investment Management (MFS) and an “attractive” current valuation for its shares, RBC Dominion Securities analyst Darko Mihelic upgraded his rating for Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF-T, SLF-N).
Noting Sun Life’s stock has dropped 12 per cent in price since a February downgrade, Mr. Mihelic moved it back to “outperform” from “sector perform.”Report Typo/Error
