Shaw Communications Inc.’s (SJR.B-T) $430-million deal to acquire wireless spectrum licenses from Quebecor Inc. (QBR.B-T) is a positive for both stocks, according to Desjardins Securities analyst Maher Yaghi.

On Tuesday, Shaw also announced it was selling its data center subsidiary ViaWest Inc. to Peak 10 Holding Corp. for $2.3-billion, which Mr. Yaghi called a “good multiple.”

