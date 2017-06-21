Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE-T, CVE-N) finds itself in a “particularly precarious position,” according to Desjardins Securities analyst Justin Bouchard.
Mr. Bouchard said a “depleted margin of safety” has increased the risk surrounding the Calgary-based integrated oil company, amplified by $43 (U.S.) per barrel WTI.Report Typo/Error
