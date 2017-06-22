Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Desjardins Capital Markets has cut its price target on Loblaw Cos. Ltd. (L-T) "to reflect t a lower valuation of the retail pharmacy business."
"We are reducing our target to $81 (from $85) and maintaining our Buy rating. We are reducing the multiple we apply to retail EBITDA [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization] to 9.5 times (from 10.0 times) to reflect a lower valuation of the retail pharmacy business. Our 9.5 times multiple is based on the sum of two-thirds of a grocery multiple of 9.0 times and one-third of a retail pharmacy multiple of 10.5 times (previously 12.0 times). We expect drug reimbursement pressure to be an ongoing challenge, with occasional flare-ups. A flare-up is likely this fall in Québec," analyst Keith Howlett said.Report Typo/Error
Follow @gilllivingstonon Twitter:
- Loblaw Companies Ltd$72.82-0.02(-0.03%)
- Oracle Corp$50.69+4.36(+9.41%)
- Nike Inc$52.12-0.48(-0.90%)
- Updated June 22 9:36 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.