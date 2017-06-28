Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
A second offer to acquire Sandvine Corp. (SVC-T) is a sign of its attractiveness for private players, according to Desjardins Securities Maher Yaghi.
On Tuesday, the Waterloo, Ont.-based tech company announced it has received a binding offer from an affiliate of Francisco Partners to acquire all issued and outstanding common shares at $4.15 each. It’s higher than a previous offer of $3.80 from Vector Capital from May 26. Vector now has until July 6 to match.Report Typo/Error
