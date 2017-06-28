Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
A second offer to acquire Sandvine Corp. (SVC-T) is a sign of its attractiveness for private players, according to Desjardins Securities Maher Yaghi.
On Tuesday, the Waterloo, Ont.-based tech company announced it has received a binding offer from an affiliate of Francisco Partners to acquire all issued and outstanding common shares at $4.15 each. It’s higher than a previous offer of $3.80 from Vector Capital from May 26. Vector now has until July 6 to match.Report Typo/Error
Follow @daveleederon Twitter:
- Sandvine Corp$4.25+0.34(+8.70%)
- Darden Restaurants Inc$92.34-0.35(-0.38%)
- Canopy Growth Corp$7.91-0.08(-1.00%)
- Athabasca Oil Corp$1.01-0.03(-2.88%)
- MEG Energy Corp$3.85-0.13(-3.27%)
- TAG Oil Ltd$0.600.00(0.00%)
- Corus Entertainment Inc$13.83+0.13(+0.95%)
- MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd$68.60+2.90(+4.41%)
- PrairieSky Royalty Ltd$29.09-0.08(-0.27%)
- Dollar Tree Inc$69.63+0.41(+0.59%)
- Gildan Activewear Inc$31.06-0.38(-1.21%)
- Gildan Activewear Inc$40.63-0.77(-1.86%)
- Brookfield Renewable Partners LP$41.36-2.09(-4.81%)
- Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd$15.90-0.10(-0.62%)
- Updated June 28 9:50 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.