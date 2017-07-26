Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

The timing of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.’s (FFH-T) investment in AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. (AGT-T) is “difficult,” according to Raymond James analyst Steve Hansen, who expects execution to be “key,”

Under the deal, announced Tuesday, Fairfax will invest $190-million in the Regina-based company in exchange for the issuance of 5.375-per-cent interest-bearing securities and common share purchase warrants.

