Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
The timing of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.’s (FFH-T) investment in AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. (AGT-T) is “difficult,” according to Raymond James analyst Steve Hansen, who expects execution to be “key,”
Under the deal, announced Tuesday, Fairfax will invest $190-million in the Regina-based company in exchange for the issuance of 5.375-per-cent interest-bearing securities and common share purchase warrants.Report Typo/Error
Follow @daveleederon Twitter:
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc$348.620.00(0.00%)
- AGT Food and Ingredients Inc$27.330.00(0.00%)
- Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd$586.930.00(0.00%)
- McDonald's Corp$159.070.00(0.00%)
- Canadian National Railway Co$101.450.00(0.00%)
- Canadian National Railway Co$81.120.00(0.00%)
- Mullen Group Ltd$16.020.00(0.00%)
- Eli Lilly and Co$82.190.00(0.00%)
- Anthem Inc$190.580.00(0.00%)
- JetBlue Airways Corp$22.770.00(0.00%)
- Norbord Inc$41.210.00(0.00%)
- Western Forest Products Inc$2.580.00(0.00%)
- A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund$32.680.00(0.00%)
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc$65.930.00(0.00%)
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc$14.110.00(0.00%)
- Updated July 25 3:59 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.