Kinaxis Inc. (KXS-T) took “one step forward, one step back” in the second quarter, according to Canaccord Genuity analyst Robert Young.

However, in response to a reduction in its full-year guidance that coincided with the release of its second-quarter financial results on Tuesday, Mr. Young downgraded the Kanata, Ont.-based provider of cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations to “hold” from “buy.”

