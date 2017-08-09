Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Kinaxis Inc. (KXS-T) took “one step forward, one step back” in the second quarter, according to Canaccord Genuity analyst Robert Young.
However, in response to a reduction in its full-year guidance that coincided with the release of its second-quarter financial results on Tuesday, Mr. Young downgraded the Kanata, Ont.-based provider of cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations to "hold" from "buy."
